Dinesh Karthik retires from all representative cricket

An established captain in Tamil Nadu, his state in domestic cricket, Karthik has also led in the IPL - on six occasions as a stand-in skipper at Daredevils, and 37 times between 2018 and 2020 at KKR before he stepped down. Overall, his captaincy record reads: 21 wins, 21 losses and one tied match. He played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, fronting up in various roles, like Test opener in England or a T20I finisher in Sri Lanka . He was athletic behind the stumps as well, a trait that was clear even on international debut at 19 years old.