Omkar Salvi appointed RCB bowling coach
Salvi most recently led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji title as head coach
Omkar Salvi has been appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025.
Salvi, the 46-year-old former Railways cricketer, has had a hugely successful career as a coach in the Indian domestic circuit. Most recently, he was head coach at Mumbai when they won the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time, but the first since 2015-16. He had earlier been the bowling coach of the team and also the assistant bowling coach at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL.
"With his vast experience, especially in developing fast bowlers, and proven success at the domestic and IPL levels, he's the perfect fit for our coaching team," Mo Bobat, RCB's director of cricket, said in a statement. "Omkar's technical expertise, local knowledge and leadership will add huge value to our squad and environment."
Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, RCB have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal, and have INR 83 crore - the second-largest purse behind Punjab Kings' INR 110.5 crore - to spend on building their team.