Omkar Salvi appointed RCB bowling coach

Salvi, the 46-year-old former Railways cricketer, has had a hugely successful career as a coach in the Indian domestic circuit. Most recently, he was head coach at Mumbai when they won the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time, but the first since 2015-16. He had earlier been the bowling coach of the team and also the assistant bowling coach at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL.