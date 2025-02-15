KKR and RCB set to play IPL 2025 opener on March 22

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025 . ESPNcricinfo has learned the season opener will be played at Eden Gardens on March 22 and the IPL final will be played on May 25.

While the IPL is yet to release the schedule, it is learned that last season's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign at home against Rajasthan Royals on the afternoon of March 23. Later that Sunday evening, Chennai Super Kings are likely to host Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

The 10-team league is set to start 12 days after the Champions Trophy final on March 9 and will be played at 12 venues - the ten traditional homes of the franchises as well as Guwahati (second venue for RR) and Dharamsala (second venue for Punjab Kings).

The opening fixture will feature two teams led by new captains. While RCB recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain, KKR are yet to announce the successor to Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the title in 2024. RCB had finished fourth in the league last year, following a streak of six defeats with six wins to make it to the playoffs where they lost the Eliminator. KKR have been dominant against RCB in Kolkata , winning eight of their 12 matches at Eden Gardens.