KKR and RCB set to play IPL 2025 opener on March 22

The opening fixture will feature two teams led by new captains. While RCB recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain, KKR are yet to announce the successor to Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the title in 2024. RCB had finished fourth in the league last year, following a streak of six defeats with six wins to make it to the playoffs where they lost the Eliminator. KKR have been dominant against RCB in Kolkata , winning eight of their 12 matches at Eden Gardens.