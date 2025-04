Will Islamabad United defend their title? Can Multan Sultans go one better?

The actual most successful team of the PSL, with three titles, sits on the other side of the great philosophical divide in Pakistan's T20 cricket. Not for Islamabad United is the low-risk, tactical rigidity that has defined Sultans. No, Islamabad have always been much more in line with modern T20 trends, bringing together high batting intent, all-round depth, and data sensibilities. Providing both Salman Agha and Shadab Khan , the captain and vice-captain to the national side currently, perhaps that approach is in the ascendant in this moment.