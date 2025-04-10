Will Islamabad United defend their title? Can Multan Sultans go one better?
Quetta Gladiators have a strong top order as well as bowling, but new captain Saud Shakeel is untested
The tenth edition of the PSL starts on April 11. Here's a look at what is in store for Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.
Multan Sultans
If consistency was the prize, Multan Sultans would be the PSL's most successful and lauded franchise. They've made the final for four seasons in a row now, built on low-risk, unsexy and repeatable methods and planning. It's much in the mould of their captain Mohammad Rizwan, though his approach at national level is being questioned. Still, since April 2021, Sultans have the highest win-loss ratio for any T20 side in any league across the world.
Michael Bracewell seems to be the right pick at the right time; Akif Javed, meanwhile, is breaking through internationally. Expect Sultans to be in the playoffs mix. As always.
Best result: Champions (2021)
2024 finish: Runners-up
Strengths
- A diverse bowling attack that covers every angle and genre: slow left-arm (Gudakesh Motie), left-arm wristspin (Faisal Akram), left-arm fast-medium (Akif, Josh Little and David Willey), right-arm fast (Mohammad Hasnain), right-arm wristspin (Usama Mir), and offbreak (Bracewell)
- Potentially deep batting line with all-round options in Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Bracewell
Weaknesses
- The top-order anchor approach, favoured by Rizwan, which feels increasingly at odds with the world's batting trends.
- Perhaps it matters less these days, but there are eight players in the squad who are over 30 years old, and two more on the verge.
Islamabad United
The actual most successful team of the PSL, with three titles, sits on the other side of the great philosophical divide in Pakistan's T20 cricket. Not for Islamabad United is the low-risk, tactical rigidity that has defined Sultans. No, Islamabad have always been much more in line with modern T20 trends, bringing together high batting intent, all-round depth, and data sensibilities. Providing both Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, the captain and vice-captain to the national side currently, perhaps that approach is in the ascendant in this moment.
Best result: Champions (2016, 2018, 2024)
2024 finish: Winners
Strengths
- A batting order that, potentially, hits a very high ceiling. From Matthew Short through (the partially-available) Rassie van der Dussen to the evolving Agha to the very in-form late addition Sahibzada Farhan to the Khans - Shadab, their captain, and Azam - Islambad have the potential to go very big.
- Jason Holder adds quality all-round depth to a side that isn't lacking in all-round options.
Weaknesses
- A good spinner would be useful, because Mohammad Nawaz, Agha, Imad Wasim and Shadab himself don't shout wickets or impact.
- Shadab's value to, and leadership of, Islamabad remains unquestioned. But his return to Pakistan colours has been mixed, and it's not clear whether he has rediscovered his best self.
Quetta Gladiators
Once consistently one of the best teams in the PSL, Quetta Gladiators' sole triumph in 2019 heralded only the unravelling of that legacy. They failed to make it out of the group stages for four seasons in a row after that win, breaking that run with a playoff place last season. But 2025 promises to bring a change in approach and personnel. Gladiators have appointed Saud Shakeel as their new captain and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the team director. They're hoping that brings a change in fortune as well.
Best result: Champions (2019)
2024 finish: Fourth
Strengths
- With Finn Allen and Hasan Nawaz at the top of the order, Gladiators are shedding the conservatism that has dogged their top-order approach. Allen could be a game-changing addition.
- The arrivals of Kyle Jamieson, Sean Abbott and a proven PSL allrounder in Faheem Ashraf add much-needed nous to the bowling.
Weaknesses
- The captain Shakeel remains a relatively untested T20 option, having played only ten PSL games in his entire career.
- Since the departure of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, Gladiators have struggled to bring in a fast bowler with proven PSL pedigree. Mohammad Wasim Jr had a tough time last year, and Gladiators haven't brought in anyone else to fulfill that role.