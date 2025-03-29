Domingo replaces Gough as Lahore Qalandars coach

Qalandars have been left disappointed by Gough's late pullout, though in a statement they said they "understood and respected" his prior commitments. "He remains a valued part of the Qalandars family, and we sincerely wish him the very best."

In his stead, Domingo, former South Africa and Bangladesh coach, will take the job on as Qalandars look to pick up their third title in four years. "I am really excited to be part of the Lahore Qalandars for the 2025 PSL season. I can't wait to get to work, meet the players and get to know the management and start preparation for what promises to be an amazingly exciting campaign. We know we will have all the support from our faithful supporters and I look forward to making you all proud in the coming weeks."