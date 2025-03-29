Domingo replaces Gough as Lahore Qalandars coach
Qalandars announced Gough would be unavailable to take on the role due to "unavoidable personal commitments"
Russell Domingo has replaced Darren Gough as head coach of Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars announced Gough would be unavailable to take on the role due to "unavoidable personal commitments".
Gough was initially appointed Qalandars coach for the Global Super League in Guyana last year, with the understanding he would continue in that role and take charge of the Qalandars side for the tenth edition of the PSL. While the Qalandars finished fourth and were eliminated in the group stages, they were impressed by Gough's tactical acumen and made clear the appointment was long-term
Qalandars have been left disappointed by Gough's late pullout, though in a statement they said they "understood and respected" his prior commitments. "He remains a valued part of the Qalandars family, and we sincerely wish him the very best."
In his stead, Domingo, former South Africa and Bangladesh coach, will take the job on as Qalandars look to pick up their third title in four years. "I am really excited to be part of the Lahore Qalandars for the 2025 PSL season. I can't wait to get to work, meet the players and get to know the management and start preparation for what promises to be an amazingly exciting campaign. We know we will have all the support from our faithful supporters and I look forward to making you all proud in the coming weeks."
"We are delighted to have Russell Domingo join us as head coach for PSL 10," Qalandars co-owner Sameen Rana said. "Russel has vast experience at the international level that makes him an invaluable asset for the Qalandars. We believe his expertise will contribute immensely to our team's success in PSL 10."
The PSL begins on April 11 when the Qalandars take on defending champions Islamabad United in Rawalpindi.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000