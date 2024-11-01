Darren Gough appointed Lahore Qalandars head coach

Darren Gough has emerged as the leading contender to take over as head coach of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL after being appointed head coach of Qalandars in the Global Super League (GSL) , which starts in Guyana on November 26.

The appointment is understood to be a prelude to a more permanent role in Qalandars' stock competition: the PSL. Aaqib Javed , who served as head coach and director of cricket operations for Qalandars for eight years, quit last month to focus on a new role at the PCB with Pakistan cricket: he is now a member of the selection committee for the Pakistan men's national team.

Qalandars won back-to-back PSL titles in 2022 and 2023 before stumbling this year, finishing bottom. Aaqib's departure left a vacancy at the franchise, one they wish to ensure is filled well before the PSL begins in April next year. Gough, who retired in 2006 as England's leading ODI wicket-taker (and is still No. 2 on the list behind James Anderson) is understood to be keen on the role, with the GSL seen as a useful opportunity to allow him to get his feet under the table before a permanent decision is made.

Gough most recently served as managing director at his old club, Yorkshire, after being appointed in December 2021 following the racism allegations that rocked the club. He parted ways with Yorkshire in March this year. Before that, he had a stint as England's bowling consultant in 2020. Not long after Gough joined Yorkshire in 2021, the club launched a partnership with Qalandars aiming to "nurture talent [by] reducing barriers to entry" following the racism crisis.

"It's an absolute honour to have been asked by the Lahore Qalandars to be the head coach for the upcoming Global Super League in Guyana," Gough said in a statement. "I'm really excited about this opportunity because I've been fortunate to work with the Qalandars in Lahore on several occasions, assisting with their PDP [player development programme]. We know that Lahore Qalandars are all about giving young players opportunities they've never had before -developing their skills and shaping them into players who can go on to represent the Qalandars, and hopefully make Pakistan cricket proud."

Sameen Rana, co-owner of Qalandars, said Gough's vision aligned "seamlessly with our commitment to player development", referring to the appointment as an embarkation on "a new journey".