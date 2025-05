Mustafizur was hit on his left hand while playing for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on May 24, while attempting a caught and bowled off Josh Inglis. According to the Bangladesh physio Delowar Hossain, the injury could take up to three weeks to heal.

"Mustafizur suffered a clip fracture on his left thumb while playing his last match of the Indian Premier League yesterday," Hossain said. "This injury requires a period of rest and rehabilitation. As per our current assessment, he will be unavailable for selection for the next two to three weeks. We will conduct a follow-up evaluation after two weeks to monitor his recovery progress."