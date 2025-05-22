Soumya Sarkar ruled out of T20Is in Pakistan

Soumya missed the three T20Is against UAE in Sharjah, a series Bangladesh lost 2-1, and the team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said he would need a couple of weeks to recover.

"Following medical evaluation, it has been determined that the injury requires an extended rehabilitation period of approximately 10 to 12 days," Bayjedul said. "This effectively means that he will not be available for next week's three-match series in Pakistan."

Bangladesh's selectors had dropped Mehidy from the T20I squad that was originally picked for the tours of UAE and Pakistan. Mehidy, however, has had a productive 2024-25 season. He was the Player of the Tournament in the BPL for scoring 355 runs and taking 13 wickets, and was also the Player of the Test Series against Zimbabwe for taking three five-wicket hauls and scoring a hundred.