Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
News

Soumya Sarkar ruled out of T20Is in Pakistan

Mehidy Hasan called up as replacement after being dropped from original squad

ESPNcricinfo staff
22-May-2025 • 21 hrs ago
Soumya Sarkar almost bumped into Rishad Hossain while taking a catch to dismiss Andries Gous, USA vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Texas, May 25, 2024

Soumya Sarkar has been sidelined for a couple of weeks  •  USA Cricket

Bangladesh batter Soumya Sarkar has been ruled out of the three T20Is in Pakistan in June by a back injury. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is playing for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 playoffs, has been picked as a replacement.
Soumya missed the three T20Is against UAE in Sharjah, a series Bangladesh lost 2-1, and the team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said he would need a couple of weeks to recover.
"Following medical evaluation, it has been determined that the injury requires an extended rehabilitation period of approximately 10 to 12 days," Bayjedul said. "This effectively means that he will not be available for next week's three-match series in Pakistan."
Bangladesh's selectors had dropped Mehidy from the T20I squad that was originally picked for the tours of UAE and Pakistan. Mehidy, however, has had a productive 2024-25 season. He was the Player of the Tournament in the BPL for scoring 355 runs and taking 13 wickets, and was also the Player of the Test Series against Zimbabwe for taking three five-wicket hauls and scoring a hundred.
Mehidy is with his countrymen Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain in the Qalandars squad, and he will join the Bangladesh team in Lahore after his PSL commitments. Bangladesh play three T20Is against Pakistan in Lahore on May 28, 30 and June 1.
Soumya SarkarBangladeshBangladesh tour of Pakistan

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback