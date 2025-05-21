Nahid Rana pulls out of Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan

Nahid Rana is among three members to withdraw from the Bangladesh touring party bound for Pakistan next week. New fielding coach James Pamment and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Keily have also pulled out.

According to BCB's cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Rana may have taken the decision after facing a difficult situation when trying to get out of Pakistan earlier this month, following escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Rana was in the Peshawar Zalmi squad when the players had to be withdrawn from the PSL. Rana's teammate Rishad Hossain was also among the overseas group that had to leave Pakistan, although Rishad is touring with the Bangladesh side this time.

Fahim said that a few other Bangladesh players were also hesitant to tour, but changed their mind after finding out that most of the squad were going to Pakistan.

"What Nahid Rana and Rishad faced recently, you can't blame them for being traumatised. Which is probably why Rana has withdrawn from the tour. Among the coaching staff, James [Pamment] and Nathan [Keily], who are our fielding coach and trainer, aren't going. The rest are ready to go there," Fahim said.

"There were hesitations among few other players. But later, when they saw others are going, they felt that it might not be difficult to go there and they changed their initial position."

Fahim said that Pakistan provides the highest form of security measures during cricket tours. "I saw during the Champions Trophy how much security is provided in Pakistan. I don't think you can do more than that. The PCB chairman (Mohsin Naqvi) assured us to give the highest security," he said.