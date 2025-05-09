Remainder of PSL postponed indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions

The remainder of PSL 2025 has been postponed indefinitely. The PCB cited the "worsening of the situation" at the Pakistan-India border as the reason, saying the board had acted on advice from the Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The board said it had "sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home" and that was considered when making the decision.

The development came less than 24 hours after the PCB had announced that the remaining eight games of the PSL would be played in the UAE , without specifying the dates or the venues, with the expectation that it would take about a week to resume.

Overseas players as well as Pakistani players who currently hold visas to the UAE were scheduled to leave on Friday night, with the remaining visas being applied for over the weekend. That, however, has changed, and the teams have begun disbanding with immediate effect, with travel back home being arranged for foreign players.

There is no word yet on when, or if, the remaining games will be played. The postponement came hours after the IPL was temporarily suspended owing to the tensions between the two countries.

The PSL held an emergency meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, and involved the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meeting with foreign players, who overwhelmingly expressed a desire to relocate the league to the UAE.