India A vs Eng Lions, 1st unofficial Test at Canterbury, ENG-A vs IND-A, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, May 30 - June 02, 2025, India A tour of England
India A FlagIndia A
(12.3 ov) 37/1
England Lions FlagEngland Lions

Day 1 - Session 1: Eng Lions chose to field.

Current RR: 2.96
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 77.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 33/1 (3.30)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 
(lhb)
22393156.412 (3b)18 (30b)
Karun Nair 
(rhb)
6201030.000 (0b)6 (20b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Eddie Jack 
(rmf)
0.30204.002000.3 - 0 - 2 - 0
Zaman Akhter 
(rfm)
11000.006001 - 1 - 0 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
37373426561.21
115821732849.20
MatWktsBBIAve
100/2-
25575/3242.23
Partnership: 25 Runs, 6.4 Ov (RR: 3.75) Last BatAbhimanyu Easwaran 8 (17b) FOW12/1 (5.5 Ov)
2
12th
11th
1
10th
6
9th
1
5nb
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:56
12.3
Jack to Jaiswal, no run
12.2
Jack to Jaiswal, no run
12.1
2
Jack to Jaiswal, 2 runs
end of over 12Maiden
IND-A: 35/1CRR: 2.91 
Karun Nair6 (20b 1x4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal20 (36b 3x4 1x6)
Zaman Akhter 1-1-0-0
Ajeet Singh Dale 6-2-17-0
11.6
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.5
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.4
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.3
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.2
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.1
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
end of over 111 run
IND-A: 35/1CRR: 3.18 
Karun Nair6 (14b 1x4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal20 (36b 3x4 1x6)
Ajeet Singh Dale 6-2-17-0
Josh Hull 5-2-18-1
10.6
1
Dale to Nair, 1 run
10.5
Dale to Nair, no run
10.4
Dale to Nair, no run
10.3
Dale to Nair, no run
10.2
Dale to Nair, no run
10.1
Dale to Nair, no run
end of over 106 runs
IND-A: 34/1CRR: 3.40 
Yashasvi Jaiswal20 (36b 3x4 1x6)
Karun Nair5 (8b 1x4)
Josh Hull 5-2-18-1
Ajeet Singh Dale 5-2-16-0
9.6
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.5
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.4
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.3
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.2
6
Hull to Jaiswal, SIX runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
YBK Jaiswal
22 runs (39)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
85%
KK Nair
6 runs (20)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
75%
Current bowlers
EV Jack
O
0.3
M
0
R
2
W
0
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
LEGOFF
LHB
Zaman Akhter
O
1
M
1
R
0
W
0
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia A
AR EaswaranYBK Jaiswal
8 (17)
12 (35)
4 (18)
KK NairYBK Jaiswal
6 (20)
25* (41)
18 (21)
View more stats
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
TossEngland Lions, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days30,31 May 1,2 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Eddie Jack
Eddie Jack
Umpires
England
James Middlebrook
England
Tom Lungley
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
Language
English
India A Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
not out2239
AR Easwaran
lbw817
KK Nair
not out620
Extras(nb 1)
Total37(1 wkt; 12.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>