India A vs Eng Lions, 1st unofficial Test at Canterbury, ENG-A vs IND-A, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, May 30 - June 02, 2025, India A tour of England
Current RR: 2.96
• Min. Ov. Rem: 77.3
• Last 10 ov (RR): 33/1 (3.30)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|22
|39
|3
|1
|56.41
|2 (3b)
|18 (30b)
(rhb)
|6
|20
|1
|0
|30.00
|0 (0b)
|6 (20b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|0.3
|0
|2
|0
|4.00
|2
|0
|0
|0.3 - 0 - 2 - 0
(rfm)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|1 - 1 - 0 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|37
|3734
|265
|61.21
|115
|8217
|328
|49.20
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|0
|0/2
|-
|25
|57
|5/32
|42.23
Partnership: 25 Runs, 6.4 Ov (RR: 3.75) • Last Bat: Abhimanyu Easwaran 8 (17b) • FOW: 12/1 (5.5 Ov)
2
12th
11th
1
10th
6
9th
1
5nb
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:56
12.3
Jack to Jaiswal, no run
12.2
Jack to Jaiswal, no run
12.1
2
Jack to Jaiswal, 2 runs
end of over 12Maiden
IND-A: 35/1CRR: 2.91
Karun Nair6 (20b 1x4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal20 (36b 3x4 1x6)
Zaman Akhter 1-1-0-0
Ajeet Singh Dale 6-2-17-0
11.6
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.5
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.4
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.3
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.2
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
11.1
Zaman Akhter to Nair, no run
end of over 111 run
IND-A: 35/1CRR: 3.18
Karun Nair6 (14b 1x4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal20 (36b 3x4 1x6)
Ajeet Singh Dale 6-2-17-0
Josh Hull 5-2-18-1
10.6
1
Dale to Nair, 1 run
10.5
Dale to Nair, no run
10.4
Dale to Nair, no run
10.3
Dale to Nair, no run
10.2
Dale to Nair, no run
10.1
Dale to Nair, no run
end of over 106 runs
IND-A: 34/1CRR: 3.40
Yashasvi Jaiswal20 (36b 3x4 1x6)
Karun Nair5 (8b 1x4)
Josh Hull 5-2-18-1
Ajeet Singh Dale 5-2-16-0
9.6
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.5
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.4
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.3
Hull to Jaiswal, no run
9.2
6
Hull to Jaiswal, SIX runs
Commentary Feedback
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
22 runs (39)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
85%
6 runs (20)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
75%
Current bowlers
O
0.3
M
0
R
2
W
0
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
LEGOFF
LHB
O
1
M
1
R
0
W
0
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
India A
AR EaswaranYBK Jaiswal
8 (17)
4 (18)
12 (35)
KK NairYBK Jaiswal
6 (20)
18 (21)
25* (41)
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Toss
|England Lions, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|30,31 May 1,2 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Language
English
India A Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|22
|39
|lbw
|8
|17
|not out
|6
|20
|Extras
|(nb 1)
|Total
|37(1 wkt; 12.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>