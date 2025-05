Nair pushes for Test case with 186* on opening day of England tour

There was the odd lapse in concentration, too. On 62, Nair lashed hard to cut at an angled delivery from Hull, but was lucky to get away without nicking. On 89, he did nick a seaming delivery from Ajeet Singh Dale, but Emilio Gay dropped a sitter at second slip in the over before tea. Nair returned from the break rejuvenated and celebrated the landmark soon after, calmly raising his bat towards the dressing room and the healthy crowd that filled the St Lawrence Ground. With the volume of runs he has scored for Vidarbha, the team he moved to as a professional a couple of years ago, Nair had convinced the selectors and Indian think tank to include him in the 18-member Test squad for the five-Test series.