Nair pushes for Test case with 186* on opening day of England tour

Nair especially took advantage of the vast empty pocket between point and mid-off as the Lions seamers tried to lure him to go for his strokes expecting the ball to seam away and take an edge. Sadly for Lions, Nair kept lunging forward to punch cover drives and square drives. And when the ball was short at an innocuous length, Nair swiftly got on the back foot to steer, cut and upper cut to pick easy boundaries.