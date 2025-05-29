India A hit Canterbury nets: Nair still in IPL mode, Reddy in fluent touch
Shardul Thakur also hit the nets, with hopes of reclaiming his Test spot
Karun Nair was still in IPL mode as he effortlessly reverse-swept any loose deliveries outside off from the spinners. Nitish Kumar Reddy stood half a yard outside the crease but was solid in both defence and punishing any delivery in the hitting zone. Shardul Thakur showed patience as he dealt with the seaming ball. And Abhimanyu Easwaran did not miss any scoring opportunities.
With potential slots up for grabs for the first Test of India's tour of England starting June 20, all four players will be looking to put on an impressive show in the first of the two unofficial Tests India A are scheduled to play against England Lions starting Friday in Canterbury. Thursday was the third consecutive training day for India A, with players free from IPL commitments linking up with the squad in England in batches this week.
One of the key selection questions for India during the five-Test series in England concerns the allrounder's position. Reddy had performed that role in the five-Test series in Australia, where he scored his maiden Test century in Melbourne, primarily making an impact as a batting allrounder. Having picked up an injury after the Australia tour, Reddy played IPL 2025, but has only resumed bowling in the last few weeks.
On Thursday, Reddy looked the most fluent, playing the ball under his eyes, leaving with assurance most times, and driving both off the front and back foot. Also eyeing the allrounder position is Thakur, whose last Test was in December 2023 in South Africa. Having undergone a foot surgery last year, Thakur, 33, forced his way back into the Test squad on the back of a successful run with both ball and bat in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, helping Mumbai reach the semi-finals. Thakur has played four of his 11 Tests in England and has made impactful contributions in the two games he played during the 2021 tour.
As for Nair, success against Lions will help him stake a claim for the sixth specialist batter's position if India decide to play an extra batter alongside Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7 followed by an allrounder. While he last played a Test in 2017, Nair has had two prolific domestic seasons for Vidarbha. Nair has also played for Northamptonshire in the last few years and is coming off a few impressive performances in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.
India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar highlighted the importance of Nair's experience in the batting department, something India need with the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While he also played his strokes at the Canterbury nets on Thursday, Nair paid more attention to his defensive play, including leaving the ball.
The two unofficial Tests against Lions also offer Abhimanyu, who will lead India A, a chance to get his India spot. Despite playing over 100 first-class matches, with an average of nearly 49, Abhimanyu, 29, is yet to get his Test debut, though he has been part of the main squad for the past few years. In 2021, he replaced Mayank Agarwal, who was ruled out of the series due to a concussion, but never found an opportunity as Rohit and KL Rahul opened across the four Tests. Abhimanyu could not make the most of the two unofficial Tests in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last November, but he will hope to convert the starts against Lions.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo