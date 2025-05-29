India A hit Canterbury nets: Nair still in IPL mode, Reddy in fluent touch

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar highlighted the importance of Nair's experience in the batting department, something India need with the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While he also played his strokes at the Canterbury nets on Thursday, Nair paid more attention to his defensive play, including leaving the ball.

The two unofficial Tests against Lions also offer Abhimanyu, who will lead India A, a chance to get his India spot. Despite playing over 100 first-class matches, with an average of nearly 49, Abhimanyu, 29, is yet to get his Test debut, though he has been part of the main squad for the past few years. In 2021, he replaced Mayank Agarwal, who was ruled out of the series due to a concussion, but never found an opportunity as Rohit and KL Rahul opened across the four Tests. Abhimanyu could not make the most of the two unofficial Tests in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last November, but he will hope to convert the starts against Lions.