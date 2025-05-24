Sai Sudharsan: Feels 'surreal' to be part of India's Test squad

"It obviously feels great. Feels very special to be honest, and surreal also. Any cricketer, any young cricketer who starts playing cricket, wants to play Test cricket, wants to play for the country," he said on the eve of Gujarat Titans' match against Chennai Super Kings, a few hours after the India Test squad was announced. "The ultimate goal is always to play Test cricket. So really happy for that."

He has batted in the middle order for Surrey in county cricket and overall has scored 1957 runs in 29 first-class games at an average of just under 40, including seven hundreds and five fifties. The most recent hundred came at No.3 for India A against Australia A in Mackay in November last year.

"Sir, I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. So I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play," Sai Sudharsan said when asked about his preference in the batting line-up. "Wherever the coaches tell me to play, I think I will be mentally and obviously skillfully, you know, try and be ready for the opportunity.

"I have a lot of likings. I think I will have to be ready for whichever [position] the team gives me. I will be ready for that."

His first Test call-up coincides with Shubman Gill, his skipper at GT, being named India's new red-ball captain

"I mean, Shubhi is, over the years, I have been a part of his growth as well," Sai Sudharsan said. "I have seen him for the last four years. Such a talented batsman, such a skillful batsman, anybody can see.

"So I feel he will definitely do laurels and great things for the country and I am grateful and I am very happy to play under him in my first Test series."

The five-match series against England starts on June 20, and before that both Sai Sudharsan and Gill will join the India A side for the second four-dayer against England Lions, which starts on on June 6 in Northampton. Sudharsan, however, said that his immediate focus is on the IPL, where GT have qualified for the knockouts.

"I always feel finish the first story, then go to the next one because now the IPL is also most important when we are in IPL," he said. "So I think it is also most important of finishing this and then obviously we will have time to prepare. So I will use that bracket of days so that we will be ready for the Test series."

Sudharsan is also mindful of the challenge of switching from T20s to Test cricket.

"Transitioning from white ball to red ball takes a bit of time," he said. "I think I focus a lot more on my basics. I focus a lot more on my patience even outside the field.