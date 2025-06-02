Matches (6)
ENG vs WI
IPL
WCL 2
WI-A vs SA-A
Vitality Blast Men
RESULT
1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, May 30 - June 02, 2025, India A tour of England
India A FlagIndia A
557 & 241/2
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
587

Match drawn

Report

India A bowlers toil but batters shine in drawn practice match against Lions

Four India A batters scored half-centuries in the second dig after Lions took a 30-run first-innings lead

Nagraj Gollapudi
02-Jun-2025 • 4 hrs ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an attacking 64, England Lions vs India A, 1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, 4th day, June 2, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an attacking 64  •  Bipin Patel

India A 557 (Nair 204, Jurel 94, Sarfaraz 92, Hull 3-72, Akhter 3-73) and 241 for 2 dec (Abhimanyu 68, Jaiswal 64) drew with England Lions 587 (Haines 171, Mousley 113, Holden 101, Mukesh 3-92)
In the end, the first unofficial Test in Canterbury was mostly an extended batting session for both teams with bowlers toiling hard on a benign pitch. After England Lions were bowled out on the cusp of lunch break on Monday, having taken a 30-run lead, four India A batters scored brisk half-centuries before both teams agreed to a draw an hour after tea.
Those picking some easy runs included the India A opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran along with Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both Jaiswal and Easwaran got off to aggressive starts and got to the 50-mark without breaking much sweat. While Jaiswal would be slightly disappointed about playing a loose stroke for the second time in the match, he did not berate himself on his way out like his captain.
For Abhimanyu, tour matches are sort of a litmus test. He might have played for India A for several years, might have played 100-plus first-class matches, might have been picked in the Indian squad over the last few years, but his quest to make Test debut still remains a fair distance. On the first day, after being asked to bat, Abhimanyu was back in the dressing room about half hour into the morning, trapped lbw for 8. On Monday, he clipped a four off his legs and looked determined to score quickly and score big.
Lunging forward he would hit successive fours through covers against Lions' seamer Zaman Akther to move closer to half-century, which he reached with a steer for a single. On 68, though, Abhimanyu attempted to reverse a delivery from England and Lions leg spinner Rehan Ahmed who pitched it outside leg. It was an erroneous decision as he saw his leg stump being uprooted.
Jurel, who walked in one-down, and Reddy enjoyed some batting time before the game was called off. Both players are in fray for spot in the first Test in Leeds starting June 20. Having missed out on the century by mere six runs on the first day, Jurel once again showed his free-flowing stroke-play and is likely to be competing against Karun Nair for the specialist batter's position in the middle order.
Reddy, on the other hand, will look to build on his bowling in the second match against Lions that starts in Northampton from June 6. Though cleared in March by BCCI medical staff after he suffered a side strain, Reddy started to bowl only in the past few weeks and has been since then gradually building on his workload. He bowled 14.5 overs in Canterbury while picking one wicket, that of tailender Eddie Jack.
Yashasvi JaiswalAbhimanyu EaswaranDhruv JurelNitish Kumar ReddyEngland Lions (England A)India A (India Blues)India A vs Eng LionsIndia A tour of England

Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo

All Match News

