India A bowlers toil but batters shine in drawn practice match against Lions

India A 557 (Nair 204, Jurel 94, Sarfaraz 92, Hull 3-72, Akhter 3-73) and 241 for 2 dec (Abhimanyu 68, Jaiswal 64) drew with England Lions 587 (Haines 171, Mousley 113, Holden 101, Mukesh 3-92)

For Abhimanyu, tour matches are sort of a litmus test. He might have played for India A for several years, might have played 100-plus first-class matches, might have been picked in the Indian squad over the last few years, but his quest to make Test debut still remains a fair distance. On the first day, after being asked to bat, Abhimanyu was back in the dressing room about half hour into the morning, trapped lbw for 8. On Monday, he clipped a four off his legs and looked determined to score quickly and score big.

Abhimanyu Easwaran played a stroke-filled innings • Bipin Patel

Lunging forward he would hit successive fours through covers against Lions' seamer Zaman Akther to move closer to half-century, which he reached with a steer for a single. On 68, though, Abhimanyu attempted to reverse a delivery from England and Lions leg spinner Rehan Ahmed who pitched it outside leg. It was an erroneous decision as he saw his leg stump being uprooted.

Jurel, who walked in one-down, and Reddy enjoyed some batting time before the game was called off. Both players are in fray for spot in the first Test in Leeds starting June 20. Having missed out on the century by mere six runs on the first day, Jurel once again showed his free-flowing stroke-play and is likely to be competing against Karun Nair for the specialist batter's position in the middle order.