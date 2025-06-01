Matches (12)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, May 30 - June 02, 2025, India A tour of England
India A FlagIndia A
557
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
(124 ov) 527/7

Day 3 - Eng Lions trail by 30 runs.

Current RR: 4.25
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 58/1 (5.80)
Haines, Mousley and Holden make India A toil in Canterbury

Mukesh Kumar took three of the five wickets to fall on the third day in Canterbury

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Jun-2025 • 3 hrs ago
Dan Mousley celebrates a maiden first-class century, England Lions vs India A, 1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, 3rd day, June 1, 2025

Dan Mousley hit his maiden first-class century  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

England Lions 527 for 7 (Haines 171, Mousley 113, Holden 101, Mukesh 3-75) trail India A 557 by 30 runs
Centuries from Tom Haines, Dan Mousley and Max Holden helped England Lions reduce the deficit against India A to 30 runs on the third day of the first unofficial Test in Canterbury. Lions ended on 527 for 7 in reply to India A's 557 as the match headed towards a draw.
Mousley, who scored his maiden first-class hundred, fell off the last ball of the day - lbw to part-time offspinner Karun Nair. Batting at No. 7, Mousley came to the middle when Lions had lost two wickets in nine balls. Mukesh Kumar trapped James Rew lbw before having Rehan Ahmed caught at wide slip. Mousley put on a 93-run partnership with Haines. He looked at ease against pace and spin, using the sweep as well as the depth of the crease to play left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.
On just his 12th ball, Mousley came down the track to hit Dubey for a straight six. It was a phase of play in which Dubey was finding his rhythm. He used the rough outside the left-hander's off stump and varied his lines and lengths to keep both the set batters guessing. Despite bowling well, Dubey got only one wicket in 25 overs.
Mousley survived some tough chances on the way to his highest score in first-class cricket - a thick edge off Anshul Kamboj flew past Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, and, on 47, a close lbw appeal off Mukesh was turned down.
The first hour of the day had provided a sign of the hard work ahead of A. Overnight batters Haines and Holden continued from where they left off, scoring 46 runs in the 12 overs bowled in the first hour of the morning. They were untroubled, and Holden completed his century in just 99 balls.
Soon after, Mukesh got a length ball from around the stumps to hold its line just outside off and had Holden caught behind, ending a 181-run stand for the fourth wicket. The two more wickets Mukesh took a few overs later meant the second hour of the first session belonged to India A.
Haines, though, continued his good form from the County Championship, where he has scored 655 runs in seven games for Sussex. His marathon knock on Sunday ended when Sarfaraz Khan took a diving catch to his left off Shardul Thakur. Mousley and Zaman Akhter then continued to resist India A until Nair's late strike off the final delivery of the day in Canterbury.
Match Coverage
Eng Lions Innings
Player NameRB
TJ Haines
caught171279
BS McKinney
bowled1618
EN Gay
caught4690
MDE Holden
caught101101
JEK Rew
lbw823
Rehan Ahmed
caught37
DR Mousley
lbw113157
Zaman Akhter
not out3878
Extras(b 8, lb 12, nb 9, w 2)
Total527(7 wkts; 124 ovs)
