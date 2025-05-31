'Today was that day for me' - Rohit and MI ride their luck to Qualifier 2

"I definitely would have liked to get more [fifties]. But today was a good day for us as a team," Rohit said on the broadcast after claiming the Player-of-the-Match award. "I do understand the importance of playing this Eliminator and going through this next step, taking that step forward. Again, a complete team performance, which we are really, really proud of."

Having been dropped twice in the first three overs of the match, Rohit capitalised and set MI up for a 200-plus total. He hit four sixes and became only the second batter after Chris Gayle to hit 300 sixes overall in the IPL.

"To be honest, I've played all those shots in the game before and unfortunately, I found fielders," Rohit said. "Somewhere down the line, you know, you've got to be lucky and today was that day for me. I got lucky.

"You know, those catches were dropped. But again, like I said, even after the drops, you still have to play well to get those runs. And that is what I was focusing on, how I can keep that momentum going, keep that tempo going, which was brilliant from our entire batting unit to get that score. And then, like I said, it was a good bowling effort as well."