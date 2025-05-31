Stats - MI's record total and Rohit's day of milestones
Sai Sudharsan's remarkable season, and one to forget for Rashid Khan also feature
228 for 5 - Mumbai Indians' (MI) total on Friday is the second-highest in the IPL playoffs (or knockouts), behind only the 233 for 3 posted by Gujarat Titans (GT) against MI in 2023.
4 - Totals in the IPL for MI higher than their 228 in the Eliminator. Three of those four totals came in the 2024 season. MI's 228 is also their third-highest while batting first in the IPL.
7038 - Runs scored by Rohit Sharma in the IPL. He is the second batter to complete 7000 IPL runs, after Virat Kohli, who leads with 8618 runs.
302 - Sixes hit by Rohit in the IPL. He is only the second batter to hit 300-plus sixes in the league, after Chris Gayle (357). Two-fifty-one of those sixes by Rohit have been for MI, while the remaining 51 were for Deccan Chargers. Only Kohli (291 for RCB) has more sixes for one team in the IPL.
759 - Runs scored by B Sai Sudharsan in IPL 2025, the fifth-highest by a batter in an edition of the IPL. Only Shubman Gill (890 in 2023) has scored more runs for GT in an IPL season than Sai Sudharsan.
11.45 - Run rate of the opening partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Rohit, who added 84 in 7.2 overs. It is the second-fastest in terms of run rate for a 50-plus opening stand in the IPL playoffs (or knockouts), behind 11.80 by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler's 61 off 5.1 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2022.
18-0 - MI continue their winning streak of defending targets of 200 or more in the IPL. In all T20s, they have a 19-0 record while defending 200-plus targets, which is also a record.
436 - Runs scored by GT and MI on Friday in New Chandigarh. It is the highest aggregate for an IPL match in the playoffs (or knockouts), surpassing the 428 by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2014.
33 - Sixes Rashid Khan conceded in IPL 2025, the most by any bowler in one edition of the IPL, going past the 31 conceded by Mohammed Siraj in 2022. The 33 sixes conceded by Rashid are also the joint-highest by a bowler in a men's T20 tournament, alongside Dwayne Bravo in CPL 2018 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo