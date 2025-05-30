Matches (7)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
IPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)

GT vs MI, Eliminator at New Chandigarh, IPL, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator (N), New Chandigarh, May 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Today, 2:00 PM
3h:7m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shubman Gill
10 M • 503 Runs • 55.89 Avg • 158.67 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 488 Runs • 54.22 Avg • 157.41 SR
SA Yadav
10 M • 469 Runs • 78.17 Avg • 170.54 SR
RG Sharma
10 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 151.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Prasidh Krishna
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 13.33 SR
R Sai Kishore
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.58 Econ • 15 SR
JJ Bumrah
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 13.88 SR
TA Boult
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 13.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
MI
Player
Role
Shubman Gill (c)
Opening Batter
Rashid Khan (vc)
Bowling Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshad Khan 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Gurnoor Brar 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Kulwant Khejroliya 
Bowler
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahipal Lomror 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
M Shahrukh Khan 
Batter
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Ishant Sharma 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahul Tewatia 
Bowling Allrounder
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jayant Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days30 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Rohan Pandit
India
Ulhas Gandhe
TV Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Reserve Umpire
India
Saidharshan Kumar
Match Referee
India
Prakash Bhatt
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS1494190.372
RCB1494190.301
GT1495180.254
MI1486161.142
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG146812-0.376
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
