GT vs MI, Eliminator at New Chandigarh, IPL, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator (N), New Chandigarh, May 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GT
W
W
W
L
L
MI
W
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 503 Runs • 55.89 Avg • 158.67 SR
10 M • 488 Runs • 54.22 Avg • 157.41 SR
10 M • 469 Runs • 78.17 Avg • 170.54 SR
10 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 151.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 13.33 SR
GT10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.58 Econ • 15 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 13.88 SR
MI10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 13.37 SR
Squad
GT
MI
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|30 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Mumbai Indians' turnaround decoded: death overs tamed, middle overs mastered
Bumrah's return, Suryakumar's reliability, and the fresh spark from new recruits changed their fortunes
No more second chances for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans
After finishing a gruelling season at No. 3 and 4, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians face off in a knockout