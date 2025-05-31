Suryakumar rises to No. 2, could yet take IPL 2025 Orange Cap away from Sai Sudharsan
Prasidh Krishna ends his IPL 2025 with 25 wickets, at the top and four ahead of the next best among active players - Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult
We're down to the last two games of IPL 2025 after Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator on Friday night. That also means it's the last dash for the Orange and Purple Caps. Some players at the top won't get another chance to add to their tallies, leaving the players still in the mix to give it their best.
B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, the GT boys at the top of the run-scorers' table before the game, had a lot of runs to chase - and therefore an opportunity to score big - against MI. Sai Sudharsan did, 80 0f them, but Gill fell for 1. That took Sai Sudharsan, the only one to cross the 700-run mark this season so far, to 759, while Gill slipped to No. 3 with 650.
Between them is Suryakumar Yadav, whose 33 went some way in setting up that big 229-run chase for GT. The new No. 2 has 673 runs and, unlike Sai Sudharsan and Gill, has at least one and maybe two innings to get past Sai Sudharsan.
The only real challenger is Virat Kohli, whose Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) still has the final to play. Kohli is at No. 5, with Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) above him. Kohli, though, is quite a way behind Sai Sudharsan, and despite his incredible powers, will find it tough to get from his current mark of 614 to Sai Sudharsan's 759.
Next on the ladder among players still active in the tournament is Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings (PBKS), at No. 10 with 517 runs, followed at No. 11 by Shreyas Iyer with 516 runs.
Prasidh Krishna's IPL is over, but he signed off with another good haul, his 2 for 53 lifting him to solo No. 1 with 25 wickets. At No. 2 with 24 is Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but he is done for the season, leaving RCB's Josh Hazlewood and MI's Trent Boult, both with 21 wickets, to make a dash for the coveted cap.
Again, of the others still in the fray, MI's Jasprit Bumrah and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh have 18 wickets, but that might just be too far away from 25.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.