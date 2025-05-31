'He's a vaccine for any illness' - Aaron, Moody in awe of Bumrah

"He's like an antidote, a vaccine that can cure any illness, which a bowling side can have."

that ball." "If you want wickets, he comes and gets you wickets. If you want to stop runs, he stops runs for you. Man, what a bowler," Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out. "And the belief he has in his ability. You have an international coach [ Mahela Jayawardene ] who is obviously panicking because his bowlers have suddenly started to go to the cleaners, and he just turns around and is like 'just calm down, I'll do the job for you'. Comes in, runs in, gets hit for a six and then gets."

The ball Aaron was talking about was the yorker Bumrah produced in the 14th over of the chase to flatten Washington Sundar 's leg stump and leave him face-down on the floor. At the time, Washington was well-set on a 23-ball 48 and, in B Sai Sudharsan 's company, on course to chase 229 down. But the dismissal, in a four-run over, made GT's chances of a win plummet from 41.82% to 23.31% on ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster. Apart from being a contender for ball of the tournament, it was a moment from which GT never really recovered.

"For him to bowl from that angle is really difficult," Aaron said. "It's easier for him to go wide to a left-hand batter but for him to actually target that leg stump of Washington Sundar... Washy was setting up for something wide or something in his arc, but that was just impossible to negotiate."

"The challenge every opposition has to Mumbai Indians, and Jasprit Bumrah more importantly, is that the 24 balls he bowls are such a threat," Moody said. "It's not impossible but it's so difficult to get big overs against him. So you're really playing 20 overs versus 16 to a certain extent. And he is so far ahead of the rest, it's ridiculous.

"The thing with Bumrah is that he's got that genuine wicket-taking ability just through his pure class. That yorker he bowled to Washington Sundar, you just don't bowl a better ball than that. That is the absolute perfect leg-stump yorker that's gone between his legs. At pace. To a batter that's in. Set.