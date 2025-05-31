Chahal likely to come back for Qualifier 2, Chahar desperate to do so

The real action for MI was Chahar's fitness test. They are desperate to get him ready. He had padding both under and above his left knee. He started with sideways movements with a resistance band around his legs. Then gentle jogging with breaks in between. Then short sharp sprints. All into a pretty stiff breeze.

Chahar walked off all right without any grimace, but Ahmedabad is among the worst venues if you have anything resembling an issue with a hamstring. The climb to the dressing room is a long one. If you need to take the elevator, you might need to get out of the Players and Match Officials Area. However, he didn't need to go up to the change room on the eve of the match. Still, he was careful to get support taking the odd step up even on the ground level. Now it possibly depends on how he wakes up on Sunday after this workout.