MI vs PBKS, Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad, IPL, Jun 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Ahmedabad, June 01, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
W
L
W
L
W
PBKS
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 16:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 474 Runs • 79 Avg • 176.2 SR
10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 152.45 SR
PBKS10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 168.42 SR
PBKS10 M • 266 Runs • 33.25 Avg • 146.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 13.11 SR
MI10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.37 SR
PBKS9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 13.46 SR
PBKS6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 11 SR
Squad
MI
PBKS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|1 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
