MI vs PBKS, Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad, IPL, Jun 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Ahmedabad, June 01, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 474 Runs • 79 Avg • 176.2 SR
RG Sharma
10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 152.45 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 168.42 SR
SS Iyer
10 M • 266 Runs • 33.25 Avg • 146.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Bumrah
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 13.11 SR
TA Boult
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.37 SR
M Jansen
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 13.46 SR
YS Chahal
6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 11 SR
Squad
MI
PBKS
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Raghu Sharma 
Bowler
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days1 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

'He's a vaccine for any illness' - Aaron, Moody in awe of Bumrah

"That yorker he bowled to Washington Sundar, you just don't bowl a better ball than that"

The 'void' that saw GT's season of promise disintegrate

GT's fears - bowlers losing form, uncooked middle order - came true, with the addition of poor catching, in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai

Suryakumar rises to No. 2, could yet take IPL 2025 Orange Cap away from Sai Sudharsan

Prasidh Krishna ends his IPL 2025 with 25 wickets, at the top and four ahead of the next best among active players - Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult

Calm Ashwani fills the gaps in MI's Bumrah-centric bowling plans

Ashwani Kumar might not even have played the game, but he did, and bowled crucial overs to help Mumbai Indians eliminate Gujarat Titans from IPL 2025 and get into Qualifier 2

Sai Sudharsan: I have 'a lot of things to improve' in my T20 game

Sai Sudharsan reflects on a stellar season where he signed off as the leading run-scorer

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS1494190.372
RCB1494190.301
GT1495180.254
MI1486161.142
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG146812-0.376
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table