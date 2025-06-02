PBKS bowling coach Hopes: 'MI were looking at 220, we kept pegging them back'

Sent into bat, MI had raced to 65 for 1 inside the powerplay and regularly went at better than ten runs an over through the middle phase. But the PBKS bowlers struck at regular intervals to prevent the death-overs assault.

"There was a stage where I reckon they [MI] were looking at 220, 225 and we just kept pegging them back at the right time," Hopes said in a press conference after PBKS qualified for their first IPL final in 11 years. "We never went for that big over of 18, 19. We kept pegging them at 10, 11 knowing that we got Arshdeep [Singh] coming at the end and Azmatullah [Omarzai] bowled beautifully as well.

"We gave them a few extra runs, yeah, but that's why I was saying I thought they were going to get 220. There was a bit of confidence in our group when they only got 200 [203], thinking we've dragged them back here. You could even tell our first over batting the way the ball came off the bat, it was just skipping off the bat a little more and you could tell there was just a little bit of dew, a little bit of wetness out there, that was going to help us, and it did."

Chasing 204 against five-time champions MI, who had never before lost a game defending a score in excess of 200, was going to be a tough ask. Especially when the bowling group was led by Jasprit Bumrah , who was coming into the game with an economy rate of 6.36.

But Josh Inglis was determined to not let Bumrah settle down, crashing him for two sixes and two fours in his opening over - the fifth of the innings - to give the chase the momentum it needed.

"The way Josh Inglis attacked Boom [Bumrah] up front to get him off his game a little bit… if you'd told us we were chasing 200 at the start of the day and we were going to take 40 off Jasprit, we would have taken that every day of the week and liked our chances," Hopes said. "Josh has got a pretty good record against him in short-form cricket. He plays him well.

"I don't think it was a conscious decision to go after [Bumrah in that] over. He just got some balls and he put them away, and on another day, those balls go to the fielder and he's not taking what he did off that over. So doing that to him in the first over not only has a flow-on effect for his bowling but has a flow-on effect for the rest of their team as well.

"We were having the chats at half-time that if Bumrah bowls four overs for 26, what do we need off the other 16 overs? So there's just an expectation he's going to be at a certain level every game, and even tonight he bowled well."

Varun Aaron and Tom Moody agreed that Inglis' assault on Bumrah formed the base of PBKS' successful chase. That they were all "cricketing shots" and Inglis was not "trying to just hit the cover of the ball" was the highlight.

"Big over, such a big over," Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out. "It was down to someone to take him [Bumrah] on tonight. These are those big games where somebody has to show up and be like, 'you know what, I'm going to take the bull by the horns and I'm going to take down their biggest bowler', and that's Jasprit Bumrah, and he did that so well. Just played cricketing shots."

Moody pointed to Inglis' technical acumen against Bumrah.

"He [Inglis] has got a really good technique," Moody said. "So when it comes to playing high-quality bowling, like Jasprit Bumrah, he's got the ability to play proper cricketing shots that have penetration - whether that be the cover drives, the shot down the ground; the six he hit, it was the slower ball, he was technically in perfect position [to play it].

Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings' chase with a composed half-century • Associated Press

"So it's not like he is trying to just hit the cover of the ball. Just identified it was an off-pace delivery and hit straight through it. And most batters when they are facing Bumrah, they are more in the defensive position. He is still engaged in the contest - 'okay, you're bowling it short, I am still comfortable because I back myself to get into that position; if you're slightly fuller, I'll take advantage and cover drive; slower ball, I'm hitting you over the top'."

'Shreyas a sensational captain, a sensational player'

While Inglis' 21-ball 38 put PBKS' chase in top gear, it was captain Iyer who formed the spine of the innings with a clinical knock. He measured his innings, rotated the strike well, before going on an all-out attack. Hopes, who has worked with Iyer previously at Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020, said that his calmness stood out.

"He doesn't get flustered very easily and he knows his match-ups," Hopes said. "He knows what he has to do at certain times and he's prepared to take that risk. When he was a younger player in Delhi, he was a little bit more explosive and gung-ho, but he scores at a high strike rate now strictly because he knows when a bowler comes on that that's his match-up and he's going to take it and with his captaincy.