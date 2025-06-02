Shreyas Iyer on his Qualifier 2 classic: 'I love big occasions'

"Relax, rejuvenate, get a massage, and be in a great mindspace."

Iyer played a truly special innings to get there. His unbeaten 41-ball 87 in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians took PBKS to their second IPL final, their last one coming way back in 2014. Iyer's knock contained eight sixes, including four in what became the match's final over as PBKS won with six balls to spare.

Iyer was a picture of composure as he struck the winning runs, even as his team-mates rushed onto the field to celebrate.

"I don't know, to be honest," he said of his demeanor. "I love big occasions. I say to myself and my colleagues, the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, and you'll get the best results. Today I was focusing on my breathing rather than sweating it out."

Iyer on PBKS' uncapped group: 'I just let them be, don't ask too much of them' • Punjab Kings

Iyer also spoke of an attitude shift in the PBKS camp since their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 three nights ago. He said he had underlined to the team that one bad game wasn't going to define their season. Having thrown the "hiccup" against RCB "in the bin", they wanted to show "intent and positivity" going into a knockout clash against MI.

"All the players need to be assertive," he said. "Show intent from ball one. We weren't able to capitalise on the start, but the intent was stupendous. Even for me, when I went out there, I had to take some time, but the batsman at the other end, he was striking pretty well. I know the more time I spend on the field, the better I play and my vision also gets better."

Iyer's handling of a group of hugely talented uncapped Indian players at PBKS has come in for widespread praise. Among this group is Nehal Wadhera , who made crucial 28-ball 49 during a 84-run stand off just 47 balls with his captain.

Asked how he handled this uncapped group in the dressing room, Iyer said: "I just let them be, don't ask too much of them. I love the fearless nature we bring onto the table, the ideas they share. Talk to any of them and they'll have a fair set of ideas on how two play a situation. Even if they haven't got that much experience, I feel they have that brave nature, and in such big occasions, it's important they need to gain more experience."

Asked to jog back to auction day and the prospect of going to a new team, Iyer revealed he wasn't focused as much on going to a particular team as he was on playing in a "good environment", which he feels he's got at PBKS this year.