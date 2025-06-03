Matches (6)
PBKS vs RCB, Final at Ahmedabad, IPL, Jun 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Ahmedabad, June 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 360 Runs • 36 Avg • 162.16 SR
SS Iyer
10 M • 353 Runs • 50.43 Avg • 159.72 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 450 Runs • 56.25 Avg • 147.54 SR
PD Salt
8 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 177.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Jansen
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 15.6 SR
Harpreet Brar
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 13.2 SR
JR Hazlewood
7 M • 13 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 11.15 SR
B Kumar
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.57 Econ • 18.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PBKS
RCB
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days3 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS1494190.372
RCB1494190.301
GT1495180.254
MI1486161.142
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG146812-0.376
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table