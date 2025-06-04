'RCB has had its role in making Virat, but Virat has also made the franchise'

After almost two decades of waiting, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally became IPL champions , it wasn't just a title triumph for Virat Kohli . It was the culmination of a journey that began in 2008 when he was a fiery young batter who would go on to become one of the most influential cricketers of his generation. It was also a full-circle moment for a player and a franchise that have become one and the same over time.

As former RCB pacer Varun Aaron put it on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show, "He [Kohli] has been the king of the castle in RCB for 18 years." Aaron went to say, "At the end of the day, if they haven't won a trophy, the first person they're going to look at is Virat Kohli. And Virat Kohli, he loves to win. He can't take second as even an option. So this is huge for him. Also, the kind of adoration and love he gets from the fans, from the franchise, is just huge.

"And this is what they've been expecting for the longest time. It has come good. RCB have been the most loved team in the Indian Premier League by far. And now I don't know where Virat's going to go after this."

Tom Moody summed up Kohli's IPL journey, saying it was a story of how a career was born, shaped, and lived out within a single franchise.

"His cricketing career was nearly born at RCB," Moody said. "So that's why I think he's so emotional, because he's been so invested as a young player with a young mind, without knowing the body of work that he's going to do in the game and that status that he was going to get in the game.

"So you can see the connection that this has to him, because he's been through all those ups and downs. We saw the stats earlier on about how many times RCB have made the finals in the 18 seasons. Ten times [in the playoffs]. Four times final. You can see why he's emotional.

"It's nearly like the young Virat Kohli coming out of him, just celebrating and rejoicing in an emotional way."

"When fans see the main player give everything on the field, they're obviously going to feel that this guy deserves something" • AFP/Getty Images

Kohli has grown, faltered, risen and roared - all in RCB colours. With 8661 runs in 259 innings at a strike rate of 132.85 and an average of 39.54, he is the highest run-getter in IPL history

"The biggest Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar , I would say, who's played day in day out for 18 years, he's hardly ever missed matches, he's hardly ever missed IPLs, he's turned up season after season," Aaron said looking back. "And given everything, when fans see the main player give everything on the field, with bat and even on the field, they're obviously going to feel that, you know what, this guy deserves something."