Live Report - New name on IPL trophy - RCB or PBKS?

They've been around since day one of the IPL. They've been involved in some of the most stirring moments in the tournament's history. They've put together fantastic seasons, and reached four finals between them.

But Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have never crossed that final hurdle. Until tonight.

Tonight will be a historic night. It's the first time since 2016 that the IPL final will feature two teams who've never won the title before. It promises to be a hugely emotional night. The fans of these two teams have experienced so much heartbreak, watched so many promising seasons come to nothing, watched captains, coaches, squads and philosophies come and go, and they've stuck around despite all the pain (some, of course, have hopped onto the bandwagon this season, but that's a legitimate kind of fandom too, no one's judging). One set of fans is about to have the party of their lives. The other... well, let's keep the mood upbeat until someone actually loses, yeah?

It's time for Patidar vs Iyer, Flower vs Ponting, Hazlewood vs Arshdeep, and Kohli vs all the forces that have conspired to keep him trophyless for so many seasons. He's been an RCB player for longer than he's been an India player, and he's been through every juddering moment of their 18-season rollercoaster ride. Will tonight be his night? Or...