Live
Final (N), Ahmedabad, June 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

PBKS chose to field.

Current RR: 15.60
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB 218
Updated 14 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - New name on IPL trophy - RCB or PBKS?

By Karthik Krishnaswamy

PBKS bowl, no Tim David for RCB

Punjab Kings chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have chosen to bowl first in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
For the second match running, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer disregarded Ahmedabad’s record this season – the team batting first has won six of the eight matches played at the venue – but his team are fresh off defying that record, having chased down a target of 204 with an over to spare against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2.
Both teams named unchanged line-ups. This meant RCB finisher Tim David was not yet fully recovered from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since May 23, and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was fit enough to start for PBKS after bowling four overs in Qualifier 2 with his hand at less than 100% fitness.
It also meant RCB's XI included the England opener Phil Salt, who flew to Ahmedabad on the morning of the match after having gone home to attend the birth of his child.
PBKS’s likely Impact Player is the opener Prabhsimran Singh, and RCB’s is the legspinner Suyash Sharma.
The match will be played on the most central pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with both square boundaries equidistant at 64m. The surface for the match is a mixed one with both red and black soil.
For the first time since 2016, the IPL final will pit two sides who have never previously won the title. RCB have lost their three previous finals – in 2009, 2011 and 2016 – while PBKS lost their only other final – in 2014.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Josh Hazlewood.
RCB impact bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.
Punjab Kings: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Vijaykumar Vyshak, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
PBKS Impact bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey.
18
24
12
23

New champions, guaranteed

They've been around since day one of the IPL. They've been involved in some of the most stirring moments in the tournament's history. They've put together fantastic seasons, and reached four finals between them.
But Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have never crossed that final hurdle. Until tonight.
Tonight will be a historic night. It's the first time since 2016 that the IPL final will feature two teams who've never won the title before. It promises to be a hugely emotional night. The fans of these two teams have experienced so much heartbreak, watched so many promising seasons come to nothing, watched captains, coaches, squads and philosophies come and go, and they've stuck around despite all the pain (some, of course, have hopped onto the bandwagon this season, but that's a legitimate kind of fandom too, no one's judging). One set of fans is about to have the party of their lives. The other... well, let's keep the mood upbeat until someone actually loses, yeah?
It's time for Patidar vs Iyer, Flower vs Ponting, Hazlewood vs Arshdeep, and Kohli vs all the forces that have conspired to keep him trophyless for so many seasons. He's been an RCB player for longer than he's been an India player, and he's been through every juddering moment of their 18-season rollercoaster ride. Will tonight be his night? Or...
So anyway, here we are. Two months and twelve days into this gripping tournament - which has come through an uncertain pause, a hurried rescheduling, and a mass reshuffle of personnel - here we finally are. It's RCB vs PBKS in Ahmedabad. It's time for the IPL to crown its eighth champion team.
4
5
4
3
Match Coverage
RCB Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
not out125
V Kohli
not out00
Extras(w 1)
Total13(0 wkts; 0.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS1494190.372
RCB1494190.301
GT1495180.254
MI1486161.142
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG146812-0.376
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table