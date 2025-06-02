Dasher Salt makes all the difference for RCB
The batter was crucial to KKR winning the IPL title in 2024, and he's been crucial to RCB's run to the final this season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have always had openers who score big runs. This year's opening partnership, though, has been their fastest in IPL history while also scoring their third-highest aggregate in any season.
RCB's opening partnership is also the third quickest among the teams in IPL 2025, ahead of even Punjab Kings who have looked more aggressive to the naked eye.
Virat Kohli has been the constant and he's improved his intent over the last two years, but the point of difference that's helped RCB's opening stand race along at 10.29 per over is his partner Phil Salt, who has 387 runs at a strike-rate of 175.9 this season. That strike rate is the fourth highest for any RCB batter who has faced 200 balls in a season. Salt is doing for RCB what Glenn Maxwell did in 2023 - 400 runs at 183.48 - and what Rajat Patidar did last year - 395 runs at 177.13. Among those who have opened in at least eight matches this season, only Abhishek Sharma and Priyansh Arya have scored faster than Salt.
Salt gives the other RCB batters time to take a breath. He's attempted to hit boundaries off 124 of the 220 balls he's faced this season, a rate bettered by only the finisher Tim David among RCB's batters. Among openers who have faced at least 200 balls, only Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have shown more intent.
Salt's approach and ability has allowed Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal - who is indisposed now - to bat without taking undue risks. Together they have made up for Patidar and Jitesh Sharma's middling seasons
A major part of Salt's effectiveness is that you can't shut him down with spin. He's scored quicker against spin than pace this season. Even against legspin, his strike rate is 200 though he has got out twice in 23 balls. He's been slowest against left-arm pace (strike rate 155.38). Arshdeep Singh has got him out cheaply twice in three matches this year with balls pitched short of a length and either angling or seaming away. In the third, Salt scored a scintillating half-century on a brutish pitch to help RCB win Qualifier 1. The contest between Salt and Arshdeep could play a major role in Tuesday's final in Ahmedabad.
This is a happy time for Salt; he and his partner are expecting a child soon. RCB's head coach Andy Flower doesn't like to reveal possible player absences to the opposition before the match. He's even been known to make inured players warm up until minutes before the game just to keep the opposition guessing.
Salt was not at the ground when RCB trained on the eve of the final, but that isn't unusual. Quite a few players choose to prepare by themselves instead of having one more net. If Salt is not in Ahmedabad and has dashed home to be with his family, RCB won't let it be known until match day. Not with a player so important.
The average opener in all IPL matches involving Salt has a strike rate of 157.38 while averaging 35. Salt's numbers are 176.8 and 35.92, which puts him among the elite openers of his time in the IPL. Yet he was let go by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who won the title last year.
As KKR have faltered this season, the debate has centred around whether their former mentor Gautam Gambhir or ex-captain Shreyas Iyer was the magic ingredient. If he helps RCB win their maiden IPL title, it could be the dasher Salt.
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo