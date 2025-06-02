Dasher Salt makes all the difference for RCB

Salt gives the other RCB batters time to take a breath. He's attempted to hit boundaries off 124 of the 220 balls he's faced this season, a rate bettered by only the finisher Tim David among RCB's batters. Among openers who have faced at least 200 balls, only Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have shown more intent.

Salt's approach and ability has allowed Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal - who is indisposed now - to bat without taking undue risks. Together they have made up for Patidar and Jitesh Sharma's middling seasons

A major part of Salt's effectiveness is that you can't shut him down with spin. He's scored quicker against spin than pace this season. Even against legspin, his strike rate is 200 though he has got out twice in 23 balls. He's been slowest against left-arm pace (strike rate 155.38). Arshdeep Singh has got him out cheaply twice in three matches this year with balls pitched short of a length and either angling or seaming away. In the third, Salt scored a scintillating half-century on a brutish pitch to help RCB win Qualifier 1. The contest between Salt and Arshdeep could play a major role in Tuesday's final in Ahmedabad.

This is a happy time for Salt; he and his partner are expecting a child soon. RCB's head coach Andy Flower doesn't like to reveal possible player absences to the opposition before the match. He's even been known to make inured players warm up until minutes before the game just to keep the opposition guessing.

Salt was not at the ground when RCB trained on the eve of the final, but that isn't unusual. Quite a few players choose to prepare by themselves instead of having one more net. If Salt is not in Ahmedabad and has dashed home to be with his family, RCB won't let it be known until match day. Not with a player so important.

The average opener in all IPL matches involving Salt has a strike rate of 157.38 while averaging 35. Salt's numbers are 176.8 and 35.92, which puts him among the elite openers of his time in the IPL. Yet he was let go by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who won the title last year.