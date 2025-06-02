Nine heroes who have provided muscle to RCB's IPL 2025 season
In 15 games this season, RCB have had nine different Player-of-the-Match winners. Here's how each of them has helped the team's cause
Nine heroes in 15 games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) journey to the IPL 2025 final has been anything but a one-man show. Only one other team - Mumbai Indians (MI) - had more Player-of-the-Match winners in a title-winning season (2017). As RCB gear up for one final push for that elusive trophy, here's a look at how each of those nine players has shaped their campaign.
14 matches; 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61; 105 runs at a strike rate of 129.62
Before joining RCB, Krunal's best haul in a season was 12 (both in 2018 and 2019). This season, he has picked up 11 alone in RCB's flawless away run of seven wins, and 15 overall. Krunal has largely held his own against left-hand batters by making the most of his different lengths, trajectory, and a mean bouncer, the last most notably against MI, when he outsmarted Mitchell Santner and sealed victory with a triple-wicket final over in which he had to defend 18. Krunal's first IPL fifty since 2016 came in a crucial away win against Delhi Capitals (DC).
14 matches; 286 runs at a strike rate of 142.28
Patidar's twin half-centuries early in his maiden season as captain powered RCB to landmark wins: their first over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk since 2008 and over MI at Wankhede since 2015. In both matches, he forced opposing captains to hold back spin. Against MI, he also targeted Hardik Pandya to avoid the pressure of having to take down Jasprit Bumrah at the death, finishing with 64 off 32 in RCB's 221 for 5 - his season's best yet.
14 matches; 614 runs at a strike rate of 146.53
His eight half-centuries, all in wins this season, is a record. His strike rate this season isn't far off the 152.03 he recorded during his iconic, chart-topping 973-run campaign in 2016. Kohli has been less an anchor and more a storm at the top, in many ways a continuation of his avatar from the second half of 2024, where RCB recorded six wins on the bounce to make a dash into the playoffs. He averages an impressive 88.50 in chases this season.
12 matches; 187 runs at a strike rate of 185.14
RCB's plan for David has been clear: minimum time, maximum impact. His only fifty came in a shortened match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where a 26-ball 50 not out helped lift RCB out of trouble. While it wasn't enough for a win, it showcased RCB's batting depth and made it a rare instance of the Player-of-the-Match award going to a player from a losing team. Heading into the final, only Shreyas Iyer has hit more sixes than David in the death overs this season.
11 matches; 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.30
His shoulder niggle had fans anxiously researching rotator cuffs, but in his first game back after over three weeks, Hazlewood dismantled PBKS in the powerplay with the key wickets of Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer, to set RCB on the road to the final. His mastery at the death has been just as vital, never more so than against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Tasked with defending 17 off 12, he gave away just one run and took two wickets, including that of the in-form Dhruv Jurel, who had just smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 21 in the 18th over. That spell helped overturn RCB's three-match losing streak at home.
12 matches; 387 runs at a strike rate of 175.90
Salt has stepped into Faf du Plessis' shoes seamlessly to play a high-impact role in the powerplay. His early salvo, like when he took Mitchell Starc for 24 runs in a 30-run over, has taken a lot of the pressure off Kohli. The pair is within touching distance of being the second-most prolific opening pair this season, behind B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Among those playing in the final, Salt is joint-second with Priyansh Arya (14) for most sixes in the powerplay this IPL. His four half-centuries are second-most behind Kohli's eight for RCB this season.
14 matches; 237 runs at a strike rate of 171.73; 19 dismissals
Jitesh's lone half-century of the season may have been his most important one yet - it came in a must-win game to secure a top-two finish. His unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is the third-highest IPL score from No. 6 or lower and it powered RCB to their highest successful chase. Earlier in the season, his impactful 40* off 19 against MI stood out for the assault on Bumrah and Trent Boult at the death. He also briefly stepped in as captain when Patidar was sidelined with a finger injury.
13 matches; 8 wickets at an economy rate of 8.81
After nearly two years playing through a hernia problem, Suyash wasn't a starter this season as he recovered from surgery in London that was sponsored by RCB. He returned lighter, fitter, and has delivered key performances despite a modest tally of eight wickets. He turned games with spells like his six-run 18th over against CSK while defending 34 off 18, and his season-best 3 for 17 in Qualifier 1, where a flurry of wrong'uns ripped through PBKS' lower order. His spin combine with Krunal isn't the most formidable on paper, but they have punched above their weight this season.
7 matches; 53 runs at a strike rate of 353.33; 5 wickets at an economy rate of 11.00
Initially overlooked in favour of Liam Livingstone, Shepherd seized his chance in a crucial home game against CSK. Coming in during the 18th over, he smashed 10 of his 14 balls to the boundary to record the second-fastest IPL fifty. His knock gave RCB vital momentum in a tight win that took them closer to the playoffs spot. RCB's 54 runs - Shepherd made 53 of those - in the last two overs remain their most in the final 12 balls, with 32 of those coming in a single over off Khaleel Ahmed.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo