Nine heroes who have provided muscle to RCB's IPL 2025 season

His eight half-centuries, all in wins this season, is a record. His strike rate this season isn't far off the 152.03 he recorded during his iconic, chart-topping 973-run campaign in 2016. Kohli has been less an anchor and more a storm at the top, in many ways a continuation of his avatar from the second half of 2024, where RCB recorded six wins on the bounce to make a dash into the playoffs. He averages an impressive 88.50 in chases this season.