Shepherd, the most dangerous class of T20 finisher
There are other T20 batters who have a better rate of success, whose methods translate over a variety of conditions and oppositions, but few get on a roll like Romario Shepherd can
"Timmy [David] told me just to hold my shape a bit because it was gripping in the wicket. So my mindset automatically changed to just base up and, you know, watch the ball as it comes and try and hit in my areas and don't try and swing before, swing too early"Romario Shepherd
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo