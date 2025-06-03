Jason Holder, Andre Russell in West Indies T20I squad to face England

West Indies have recalled Jason Holder and Andre Russell to their T20I squad to face England but they will be without Nicholas Pooran after he asked to be rested for the tour following his involvement at the IPL.

West Indies will take on England in three T20Is following the conclusion of their ODI series at The Oval on Tuesday. They will then return to Ireland, where they began their white-ball tour last month, for another three-T20I series - although they have opted to rest several members of the playing and coaching staff, including Russell, from that leg.

Holder last played T20Is for his country in February 2024, having been forced to miss the World Cup later in the year through injury. Russell's most-recent appearance came against England in Barbados in November, when he suffered an ankle problem that kept him out of the rest of the series.

The England series will be West Indies' first since Shai Hope replaced Rovman Powell as T20I captain.

Powell, who oversaw a 3-0 defeat at home to Bangladesh in his final series in charge, retains his spot in the squad but there was no room for allrounders Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer or Terrance Hinds.

Sherfane Rutherford is back after missing the Bangladesh series, like Hope, while at the Big Bash League.

Keacy Carty will only be involved in the Ireland T20Is, replacing Brandon King after the latter was granted leave, while new Test captain Roston Chase will also leave after the England series in order to return to the Caribbean ahead of Australia's tour. Jyd Goolie , a former West Indies U19, wins his first call-up in Chase's place.

West Indies will hold a Test training camp in Barbados from June 13-21, ahead of the first Test against Australia, starting on June 25. Daren Sammy, recently appointed as head coach across all formats, and assistants Floyd Reifer and Ravi Rampaul will also return home early, with Rayon Griffith taking the reins for the Ireland T20Is.

West Indies Men's T20I squad to play England: Shai Hope (capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd