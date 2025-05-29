Keacy Carty: 'I'm not just proud to be here, it's time to be impactful'

After shadow-batting at both ends of the pitch that will host Thursday's first ODI between England and West Indies, Keacy Carty sidles up to a member of the Edgbaston groundstaff, who is currently perched on a roller moving up and down one of the side strips.

The conversation is brief but civil. Carty, having enquired about whether more grass is going to be taken off the pitch and which direction the wind comes from, gives a nod farewell, rapping his knuckles on the roller in the way one might show their approval of a vintage car. An exchange of platitudes between batter and curator.

This is idle water-cooler chat for Carty. He'd put in the graft in the nets, surveyed the conditions and, on his way past the water cooler, dipped an ear for a quick bit of goss before heading off to prepare for his main job - batting.

And it really is a job for him. One he is proud to call his profession, but a job nonetheless. His business is runscoring. And, recently, business has been booming.

To Carty, however, this all falls under duty. Even the joy at thriving - duty.

"It is always good to be impactful for the team," he tells ESPNcricinfo, matter-of-factly. "But I don't try to get too much into it on a personal standpoint. It is a job, and that job is trying to get West Indies cricket back to where we would like it to be."

There's an almost military undertone to Carty's words, but he is keen to stress an important differentiation. He loves what he does. It's just far more serious at this level when you're representing West Indies. The stakes are higher, the scrutiny fiercer, the sharp ends sharper. You, as an individual, need to be colder.

Keacy Carty scored back-to-back centuries in Clontarf • Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"If you look at batting, we have to carry out as an individual in order for the team to have a complete performance. So when you're trying it like a job, when you're treating it like a nine-to-five, you know what you have to do in order to keep your job.

"Remember, this is sport - you don't be permanent here, you just try to fulfill your duty as best as possible. Take care of matters for the team that will go to your personal stats. Then, when it's all said and done, you can look back and feel good with yourself."

The seriousness tallies with a young batter who began first-class life as an opening batter for Leeward Islands before the long-term return of West Indies opener Kieran Powell bumped Carty down a spot from 2017 onwards. By then - aged 20 - Carty had already put the word out that he was one for the future with a mature 52 to seal 2016's U19 World Cup against India . Ever since, his progress has been steady without ever being spectacular, although the last few months hint at a tipping point.

What stereotypes there are of Caribbean batters - particularly those pedalled outside the region - are not applicable to Carty, who is an intriguing lore unto himself. And it is not unrelated to the fact he became the first cricketer born in St Maarten to represent West Indies when he earned the first of his 34 ODI caps in 2022. It takes a village to raise a child, but an island grooved this batter.

As a kid, while watching football on TV, he spoke aloud his desire to do that as a job. "My father was like… "nah!" He don't know no football." What his father did know, as a handy seam-bowling allrounder who also opened the batting for local club, Spartans, was cricket.

"By the time I really understood cricket, like between 9 and 13, he was at the back end of his career. But by then, we had played many games together."

Carty's father remains a guiding influence, dog-sticking for his son when he's not on tour, in between long-held coaching duties with the club's under-13 and 15s. "He's not really harsh, but he does have high expectations," Carty says of their dynamic.

It was from Under-15 level that Carty's cricket took him across the channel to Anguilla. But it was the extra sessions in St Maarten, and the generosity from others involved at Spartans, that he credits for an ingrained fearlessness at stepping up levels.

Keacy Carty played the matchwinning innings when West Indies beat India in the Under-19 World Cup final in 2016 • Getty Images

"One example, I didn't have to 'share' the batting back home. So, versus when they (Anguilla) have 15 kids a day, two might bat for 25 minutes up there, from 4pm to 5:30pm - I was batting from 4pm to 5:30pm myself. I was hitting so much more than them.

"When I was preparing for age-group tournaments, the local bowlers would make the effort to come out and bowl to me before I went off. Outside of my training with my dad and batting all day, Under-19 players, national team players, they'd all come and bowl to me before I leave.

"I think there were one or two players better than me from that core group when I was at that age. But the difference is I was facing more advanced bowlers as a 15-year-old. By then, the players my dad had coached at a young age were between 32 and 38.

"Two or three of them had played first-class cricket, so all their knowledge passed on to me. When I started, I knew a few things that was necessary. Your temperament, your preparation, your mindset when you're playing first-class cricket for example. Like you don't need to have all the shots. No, you don't need to play all the shots because it's a red-ball game. You have a lot of time. The ball is doing a lot. Bowlers will look to set you up.

"Little things like getting three shots that you want to work with. Developing safe options and force bowlers to bowl in your area. I did not have to learn all these things the hard way - it was all told to me before I had even played my first game."

Carty brackets all those willing net bowlers during his teenage years and older heads sharing advice as good friends. For a man of such focus, he acknowledges the value of what he describes as "larking". There's even a hint of cheekiness, oddly enough when he talks about his matchday routines, which usually begins with watching the TV to discern how much the ball is moving before joking with teammates.

"I'm not superstitious, and I do like to talk and laugh with teammates before I bat. I don't like to be too focussed or totally zoned in, because you put more pressure on yourself like that. Even at this professional stage, you have to enjoy the game."

Test cricket remains a nut to be cracked, with five caps so far against a mix of South Africa at home, Bangladesh at home and Pakistan away. But it is a format he seems suitably wired for.

He is yet to record even a fifty against the red ball, but that first milestone will carry great significance for him and St Maarten. Typically, he bats away the notion of being a trailblazer. He sees himself above no-one else - simply as someone who worked hard, and is willing to help others achieve, too.

"I still move like a normal person on the island. Like, nobody don't flock me or anything. I'm still just a regular guy. And yeah, I used to be very joyful about it, but like, I've been here a while now, so it's like… the focus can't be about just being proud that you're here.