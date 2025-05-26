Carty 170 headlines West Indies' massive series-levelling win

West Indies 385 for 7 (Carty 170, Hope 75, Greaves 50, McCarthy 3-100) beat Ireland 165 (Carmichael 48, Seales 3-26) by 197 runs (via DLS method)

Carty hit his second hundred in as many games while Hope and Greaves scored half-centuries to power West Indies to their second-highest ODI total before a fiery opening spell from Jayden Seales all but sealed the win for West Indies in the first eight overs of Ireland's chase, which was shortened to 46 overs due to rain delays, with the target reset to 363.

Barry McCarthy was once again the star with the new ball for Ireland as he removed both openers by the fifth over. But Carty and Hope, for the second match in a row, stood firm for West Indies. Carty began with a flurry of confident cover drives and flicks, in contrast to his nervous start a couple of days ago.

Once the first ten overs were done, Carty was happy to slip into a support role, with Hope the aggressor in their 137-run partnership for the third wicket. Hope and Carty brought up half-centuries in consecutive overs, picking regular boundaries off debutant seamer Jordan Neill, before rain stopped play.

Neill, meanwhile, injured his shoulder while trying to make a diving stop at the boundary a couple of overs before the rain break, cutting his debut short.

When play resumed after a short rain delay, Harry Tector was brought into the attack and Hope welcomed him with a six over square leg.

Liam McCarthy created a few chances with his extra bounce. Carty's cut off him went low to Tector at backward point but he was slow to react. Two balls later, Hope got an outside edge through the vacant slips cordon.

Hope kept the tempo up during his run-a-ball 75 before he tried to pull one that wasn't short enough from McBrine and substitute fielder Thomas Mayes took a good catch diving in front from long-on.

Shai Hope made a run-a-ball 75 • Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

There was a period of pressure from Ireland that saw them give away just 18 runs in five overs. But Amir Jangoo, who was stuck on 7 off 23 till then, lofted Liam McCarthy over his head for a six to release some pressure before Carty top-edged a pull for a six that took him into the 90s.

A cover drive off Tector in the next over took him to 97 before he edged a cut to bring up his hundred in the 38th over.

Carty kept going and milked Barry McCarthy for two boundaries in the next over. But Jangoo's struggles came to an end as he tried to take on an arm ball from George Dockrell and holed out to long-off.

There was another rain delay with eight overs left. When play resumed, Carty dispatched Dockrell back over his head for a six first ball and lofted the next ball over long-on to reach his highest ODI score.

McBrine nearly had Greaves caught at deep midwicket, but Dockrell lost his balance and went over the boundary rope as he grabbed the catch. A sliced boundary over short third rubbed salt in the wound for McBrine.

A pulled four from Greaves took West Indies to 300 with five overs to go. Carty reached 150 off the first ball of the 46th over as Greaves kept attacking from the other end with two more boundaries off Liam McCarthy.

Carty smashed sixes off three consecutive legal deliveries off Barry McCarthy after Greaves hit one of his own in a 28-run 47th over. The last of those, by Carty, injured a cameraman at long-off, forcing another break in play.

When play resumed, Carty tried to go big again but picked out the deep-midwicket fielder, giving Liam McCarthy a much-deserved wicket.

Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales celebrate Andy Balbirnie's wicket • Sportsfile/Getty Images

Greaves continued to attack, reaching his half-century off 22 balls but chipped one to cover next ball to give Barry McCarthy his third wicket. While Barry McCarthy finished the series as the leading wicket-taker, he became the first Ireland bowler to concede 100 runs in a men's ODI.

From there, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase delivered a few more blows to take West Indies to a mammoth total. West Indies scored 132 runs in the last eight overs, the third-most by any team in a men's ODI, where ball-by-ball data is available.

More rain delayed the restart, but once the chase did begin with a revised target, Seales made immediate impact. With movement on offer, he got an inswinger to sneak in the gap between Andy Balbirnie's bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

Paul Stirling continued to attack, hitting Forde for two sixes in the fifth over amid a flurry of boundaries, reaching 6000 ODI runs in the process.

Two overs later, however, Seales drew a top edge off an attempted cut to end Stirling's cameo before getting the ball to seam in from well outside off as Harry Tector looked to leave, only to hear the death rattle. The double-wicket maiden all but ended any hopes of a fightback from Ireland.