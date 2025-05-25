Slight uppish length ball outside off, plays off the front foot to short cover, falls short of Lewis, McBrine is already half-way down the pitch, Lewis has a go at the non-striker's end and hits the timber! And that's the end of the Ireland's innings. Josh Little and Jordan Neill won't be able to come out to bat due to injuries.
Ireland vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Dublin, IRE vs WI, May 25 2025 - Match Result
McCarthy has conceded the most runs in an innings (100) in ODIs for IRE, going past Peter Connell's record of 95
This concludes the Ireland versus West Indies ODI series. I hope you enjoyed this action-packed series with us. Thank you for tuning in. I'm Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Abhimanyu Bose, Sudeep Poojar, Chetan Kumar, and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo team. Ciao!
West Indies Captain, Shai Hope: "Very pleasing. As I said, you gotta have that confidence from before you step onto the field. But it's great to see the guys can bounce back. Unfortunately, we didn't start as well as we wanted to, and now we can't control the weather, so the last game would have been a bit of a blunder for us, but so it goes. The thing with me on experience, is, you look at it differently. I don't think I have to play a number of games to become experienced, just the way you learn from the experience that you had previously, and the way Keacy has been batting, the way Jayden has been bowling longer format, and then just transferring it here into the ODI format. It's just great signs to see. I think we've been in a very strong team, and we've got a lot to look forward to. (Greaves) He's always been a quality cricketer. He can bat, he can bowl. He feels very strong in the field as well. So he brings a lot to the cricket. And he's been very consistent with the bat last couple of games, and certainly can give us a lot of overs there. So you can pick up a few wickets as well in the middle. And he's got good skills in the back end with his death bowling. So, a very good cricketer. It's great to have him around. (ODI World Cup Qualifications and England series) Yeah, that's the plan. We're trying to win, but it's great prep. Unfortunately, we didn't have cricket for a little while, but you know, things that we can't control all the time, but yeah, good prep. Got a nice finish to this series, hope we can take that momentum into the next series against England."
Ireland Captain, Paul Stirling: "It was a bit of a struggle today. There's no doubt about that. I think we probably didn't hit our straps as well as we could have, and there's certainly a little bit out there doing the toss and sticking them in. I feel like we could have been a little bit more consistent with our lengths. And I think when we batted, that's certainly what the West Indies were chatting about, and did a lot better than us. No, obviously not. Wouldn't change my (toss) decision. So happy to stick West Indies in. I think we've got to be really right on the ball when we do that, and we were just off, and we paid the price. (Injuries) They're getting looked at now and seeing how difficult the recovery will be. But we're unsure yet. Well, I'm sure they'll get scanned up in the next few days and see how bad or good the injuries are. But you're right. It was a difficult last 20 overs, almost a little bit of a write-off. You had to change so much up and going into the game, you had your ideas and plans, and they were completely torn up. But that's cricket, and you've got to get into a sort of winning ways from that. Dockers (Dockrell) and Andy (McBrine), and Harry (Tector) did well, so to get us through to that, look, those last 20 overs are always going to be difficult. (Focus on T20s) I think you're absolutely right. Look, next, while I think we flip the T20s as soon as the West Indies get back here in a few weeks, continue on with the domestic stuff. I think there's a good lot of T20s for the four weeks after that, and then you're right, building up the World Cup so hopefully we can switch that back but once the world cups up the we can focus on the 50 over stuff as well because we've got a huge year in a bit in that format."
Player of the Match and the Series, Keacy Carty: "(Batting) It's good to come overseas in foreign conditions and do well and be impactful for your team. Glad with how the weather held up today, and we got a result in our favor. So it's just pleasing. (First ever cricketer from St. Marteen) By now, it's nothing to me. I just hope that others can get inspired by it. We went back and tried to implement a few methods on how we can counterattack if we were met with the same conditions. I guess the bowlers are doing the same things, just trying to find different methods on how we're going to score. And it just worked out for me in the last two games. (England series) Definitely. We came out on top of them in the last series. So, just got to try and do the same things when we do go over to England."
7 pm Well, that was a pretty one-sided affair, and the West Indies have convincingly leveled the series at 1-1! Ireland's chase got off to a terrible start, losing their first ODI centurion, Balbirnie, early. A fiery inswinging delivery from Seales uprooted his stumps in just the second over. Seales was absolutely breathing fire with the new ball, making it swing both ways and dismissing both Irish openers and their number four batter. The 385 runs on the board were just too many for Ireland, especially with the West Indies bowlers putting on a disciplined display. The pitch suddenly offered some great assistance to the pacers, with the ball shaping in and out beautifully. Carmichael was Ireland's top scorer, but he fell agonizingly short, just two runs shy of his maiden ODI fifty. It was a truly clinical performance from the West Indies across all three departments. Seales bagged three crucial wickets, while Joseph, Greaves, and Chase each picked up one. The Post Match Presentation ceremony is coming up shortly.
West Indies won the match by 197 runs
Short of a good length ball on the stumps, plays off the back foot and thuds the thigh pads
Good length ball pitching outside leg and strikes the front pad as McCarthy strides forward to flick it away, half-hearted appeal from behind the stumps turned down by the umpire
Slip waiting for McCarthy
Good length ball on middle-leg, guides it across the line to deep backward square leg
Short of a length ball down the leg-side, plays the pull shot and struck it fine of deep fine leg, couple of bounces and onto the ropes
Good length ball on the stumps, poked back to the bowler
Generously flighted good length ball outside off, plays off the front foot and goes past the outside edge of the bat
Widish flighted ball outside off, struck it through the covers
L McCarthey in, probably the last wicket of Ireland.
Direct hit! West Indies think they have their man! Tucks this to midwicket and takes off for a single but Greaves is so good to pick it up, turn from an unfavourable angle and throw down the stumps at the non-striker's end! They have sent it up for a check! And it's confirmed! McCarthy was short and he has to run back!
Says back and defends this length ball that spins in from outside off
Little and Neill may not be able to bat today. Anyway, here's Barry McCarthy. Looks like there's a drinks break on.
Strikes first ball! He did it in the first ODI, and he does it again. Tossed up full around off and Dockrell goes for the slog sweep but can only pick out deep square leg
Full outside off, defended off the outside half of the bat to cover
Short outside off and it arrives hip-height to Dockrell, who pulls it away on the bounce to deep square leg
Full ball slides down leg for a wide
Drilled through extra cover! Full on off and he skips out and hammers the drive between mid-off and cover!
Just short of deep third! Comes down the track again as Greaves slants it across him. Looks to go inside out and it goes high and behind point off the outside half
Full outside off, squeezed out to point
Top edge flies away for four! Short and angled across him, McBrine skips out and swipes at it and gets a top edge that flies fine on the off side. 150 up for Ireland
Full outside off, and dipping, Dockrell gets low and drives it to mid-off
Looks to flick a full ball around middle and leg and gets an inside edge onto his pads
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|Toss
|Ireland, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|3-match series level 1-1
|Match number
|ODI no. 4877
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|3
|9
|caught
|26
|19
|bowled
|48
|61
|bowled
|0
|5
|caught
|29
|31
|caught
|23
|26
|run out
|28
|21
|run out
|0
|2
|not out
|0
|5
|absent hurt
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 5, w 2)
|Total
|165(10 wkts; 29.5 ovs)