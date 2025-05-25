Ireland Captain, Paul Stirling: "It was a bit of a struggle today. There's no doubt about that. I think we probably didn't hit our straps as well as we could have, and there's certainly a little bit out there doing the toss and sticking them in. I feel like we could have been a little bit more consistent with our lengths. And I think when we batted, that's certainly what the West Indies were chatting about, and did a lot better than us. No, obviously not. Wouldn't change my (toss) decision. So happy to stick West Indies in. I think we've got to be really right on the ball when we do that, and we were just off, and we paid the price. (Injuries) They're getting looked at now and seeing how difficult the recovery will be. But we're unsure yet. Well, I'm sure they'll get scanned up in the next few days and see how bad or good the injuries are. But you're right. It was a difficult last 20 overs, almost a little bit of a write-off. You had to change so much up and going into the game, you had your ideas and plans, and they were completely torn up. But that's cricket, and you've got to get into a sort of winning ways from that. Dockers (Dockrell) and Andy (McBrine), and Harry (Tector) did well, so to get us through to that, look, those last 20 overs are always going to be difficult. (Focus on T20s) I think you're absolutely right. Look, next, while I think we flip the T20s as soon as the West Indies get back here in a few weeks, continue on with the domestic stuff. I think there's a good lot of T20s for the four weeks after that, and then you're right, building up the World Cup so hopefully we can switch that back but once the world cups up the we can focus on the 50 over stuff as well because we've got a huge year in a bit in that format."