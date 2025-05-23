Rain wins after Carty's hundred and Forde's record-equalling fifty

No result West Indies 352 for 8 (Carty 102, Forde 58, L McCarthy 3-66) vs Ireland

West Indies marched to a mammoth total of 352 for 8 on the back of Keacy Carty 's second ODI century and Matthew Forde 's record-equalling fifty as they looked to level the three-match series against Ireland, but the second ODI was washed out as rain didn't allow Ireland's chase to begin.

Ireland sent West Indies in under slightly overcast conditions. The West Indies openers, Brandon King and Evin Lewis, got going with boundaries through the off side but Barry McCarthy , who took four wickets in the first game, drew the outside edge from King to give Ireland the first breakthrough.

The first bowling change also worked for Ireland as Lewis drove Josh Little straight to cover point in the bowler's first over.

Hope and Carty then rebuilt for West Indies, ensuring there wasn't a repeat of the top-order collapse they suffered in the first ODI, as they rotated strike well with quick singles and doubles amid the odd boundary.

Hope looked the more fluent in their 81-run stand off 90 balls as Carty slowly grew into the game. Hope also hit the first six of the game, coming down the track to Andy McBrine. But the West Indies captain nicked off on 49 to give Liam McCarthy his first international wicket.

West Indies then picked up the tempo, with Carty doing the heavy lifting and Amir Jangoo happy to keep rotating strike. Carty brought up his half-century off 67 balls in the 27th over and then started to shift gears.

Matthew Forde is all smiles after equalling the record for the fastest ODI fifty • Sportsfile/Getty Images

In the 29th over, he took on Barry McCarthy for two fours and a six. The six was probably his best shot; he backed away and slapped it over cover.

Jangoo was caught at short third off George Dockrell before Carty brought up his century in the 36th over, off 105 balls.

But when Carty was caught behind next over trying to cut Liam McCarthy and Roston Chase fell in the 44th with Paul Stirling taking a screamer at short fine leg, West Indies were reduced to 246 for 6 and suddenly were in danger of falling short of 300.

Enter Forde. He hit his second ball for a six over cover before hitting four sixes off the next over, bowled by Josh Little - three of them off consecutive deliveries.

The next two balls he faced brought ten runs as he scooped Thomas Mayes for four and six. Back-to-back sixes off Liam McCarthy in the next over saw him equal AB de Villiers' record for the fastest ODI fifty , off just 16 balls before being bowled for a 19-ball 58.

Justin Greaves (44* off 36), who scored just seven runs of the 68-run stand with Forde, then accelerated along with Gudakesh Motie (18 off 8) to power West Indies to their second-highest total against Ireland as they plundered 106 runs off the last 42 balls.