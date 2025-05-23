Matthew Forde equals AB de Villiers' record of fastest ODI fifty

At one point, Forde was on 42 off 13 balls and had a chance to break de Villiers' record. That did not happen as Forde missed a ramp off Barry McCarthy on the following delivery, but the back-to-back sixes off the next two balls, over long-off and cover, helped him draw level.

Forde had started his innings with a second-ball six off Barry McCarthy and then clubbed Josh Little for four sixes in an over. In the following over, the 46th of the innings, Forde showed he had more than just power in his arsenal as he scooped Thomas Mayes for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.