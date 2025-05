Matthew Forde equals AB de Villiers' record of fastest ODI fifty

At one point, Forde was on 42 off 13 balls and had a chance to break de Villiers' record. That did not happen as Forde missed a ramp off Barry McCarthy on the following delivery, but the back-to-back sixes off the next two balls, over long-off and cover, helped him draw level.

In all, Forde made 58 off 19 balls, with two fours and eight sixes, which meant 96.55% of his runs came in boundaries - the highest for a 50-plus score in men's ODIs. The previous record was 96.15% by Andre Fletcher, who scored 50 off his 52 via boundaries against Bangladesh in Basseterre in 2009.

Forde had started his innings with a second-ball six off Barry McCarthy and then clubbed Josh Little for four sixes in an over. In the following over, the 46th of the innings, Forde showed he had more than just power in his arsenal as he scooped Thomas Mayes for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.