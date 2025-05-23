Deftly played! And that boundary brings up the 50-run stand between Hope and Carty!
Ireland vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Dublin, IRE vs WI, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|32
|44
|4
|0
|72.72
|8 (8b)
|16 (14b)
(rhb)
|31
|44
|3
|0
|70.45
|2 (7b)
|7 (17b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|2.2
|0
|11
|0
|4.71
|8
|1
|0
|-
(ob)
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|5
|1
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|33
|1038
|128*
|43.25
|135
|5476
|170
|49.78
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|2
|0
|0/11
|-
|95
|90
|5/29
|37.50
Taps this full ball towards backward point. Turns down the single
Full outside off, driven out in front of point
Carty breaks free! This is overpitched outside off, he gets low and hammers it over cover for a boundary
Floated on a length outside off, eased through point for a single
Tossed full outside off, driven to cover
Bowls it on a length outside off, he goes back and punches it to the off-side sweeper's right and picks up a brace
Tucks this length ball through square leg
Back of length outside off, stands tall to defend
Short outside off, Carty stands tall and cuts it away firmly to deep point. Only gets a single though
Matthew: "Half-and-half? There's an unspoken rule that when you can't decide between two options, you get a whole one of both! " -- my apologies!
Full outside off, clipped to midwicket
On a length around off, Carty defends
Bumped in short on off, Carty ducks under it. Umpire reckons that's too high
Back of length outside off and angling in, Carty stands tall to parry
Tossed full just outside off, drifting away, Hope defends
Punches this length ball towards mid-off and hares off for a quick single
Short-ish outside off, cut towards cover
Mark Gerita: "Am at the ground enjoying the game. All this talk of food has made me hungry. There's a pizza van, unsure whether to go for Roston chicken or Seale-ami" -- both sound good to me! Maybe half-and-half?
On a length outside off, he goes back and defends
Floated full outside off, Hope eases it through point for a quick run
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|Toss
|Ireland, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4875
|Match days
|23 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee