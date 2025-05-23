Matches (15)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)

Ireland vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Dublin, IRE vs WI, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd ODI, Dublin, May 23, 2025, West Indies tour of Ireland
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(19.2/50 ov) 101/2
Ireland FlagIreland

Ireland chose to field.

Current RR: 5.22
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
Bet
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Keacy Carty* 
(rhb)
32444072.728 (8b)16 (14b)
Shai Hope 
(rhb)
31443070.452 (7b)7 (17b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Liam McCarthy 
(rmf)
2.201104.71810-
Andy McBrine 
(ob)
201105.50510-
MatRunsHSAve
331038128*43.25
135547617049.78
MatWktsBBIAve
200/11-
95905/2937.50
Partnership: 55 Runs, 69 B (RR: 4.78) Last BatEvin Lewis 20 (19b) FOW46/2 (7.5 Ov)
2
4
19th
1
4
1
2
18th
1
1
1w
17th
1
1
1
16th
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 12:18
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: @bose_abhimanyu
19.2
2
McCarthy to Carty, 2 runs
19.1
4
McCarthy to Carty, FOUR runs

Deftly played! And that boundary brings up the 50-run stand between Hope and Carty!

end of over 198 runs
WI: 95/2CRR: 5.00 
Shai Hope31 (44b 3x4)
Keacy Carty26 (42b 3x4)
Andy McBrine 2-0-11-0
Liam McCarthy 2-0-5-0
18.6
McBrine to Hope, no run

Taps this full ball towards backward point. Turns down the single

18.5
1
McBrine to Carty, 1 run

Full outside off, driven out in front of point

18.4
4
McBrine to Carty, FOUR runs

Carty breaks free! This is overpitched outside off, he gets low and hammers it over cover for a boundary

18.3
1
McBrine to Hope, 1 run

Floated on a length outside off, eased through point for a single

18.2
McBrine to Hope, no run

Tossed full outside off, driven to cover

18.1
2
McBrine to Hope, 2 runs

Bowls it on a length outside off, he goes back and punches it to the off-side sweeper's right and picks up a brace

end of over 183 runs
WI: 87/2CRR: 4.83 
Shai Hope28 (40b 3x4)
Keacy Carty21 (40b 2x4)
Liam McCarthy 2-0-5-0
Andy McBrine 1-0-3-0
17.6
1
McCarthy to Hope, 1 run

Tucks this length ball through square leg

17.5
McCarthy to Hope, no run

Back of length outside off, stands tall to defend

17.4
1
McCarthy to Carty, 1 run

Short outside off, Carty stands tall and cuts it away firmly to deep point. Only gets a single though

Matthew: "Half-and-half? There's an unspoken rule that when you can't decide between two options, you get a whole one of both! " -- my apologies!

17.3
McCarthy to Carty, no run

Full outside off, clipped to midwicket

17.2
McCarthy to Carty, no run

On a length around off, Carty defends

17.2
1w
McCarthy to Carty, 1 wide

Bumped in short on off, Carty ducks under it. Umpire reckons that's too high

17.1
McCarthy to Carty, no run

Back of length outside off and angling in, Carty stands tall to parry

end of over 173 runs
WI: 84/2CRR: 4.94 
Shai Hope27 (38b 3x4)
Keacy Carty20 (36b 2x4)
Andy McBrine 1-0-3-0
Liam McCarthy 1-0-2-0
16.6
McBrine to Hope, no run

Tossed full just outside off, drifting away, Hope defends

16.5
1
McBrine to Carty, 1 run

Punches this length ball towards mid-off and hares off for a quick single

16.4
McBrine to Carty, no run

Short-ish outside off, cut towards cover

Mark Gerita: "Am at the ground enjoying the game. All this talk of food has made me hungry. There's a pizza van, unsure whether to go for Roston chicken or Seale-ami" -- both sound good to me! Maybe half-and-half?

16.3
McBrine to Carty, no run

On a length outside off, he goes back and defends

16.2
1
McBrine to Hope, 1 run

Floated full outside off, Hope eases it through point for a quick run

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
West Indies
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
KU Carty
32 runs (44)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
6 runs
1 four0 six
Control
74%
SD Hope
31 runs (44)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
11 runs
1 four0 six
Control
78%
Current bowlers
L McCarthy
O
2.2
M
0
R
11
W
0
ECO
4.71
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
AR McBrine
O
2
M
0
R
11
W
0
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoWest Indies
E LewisBA King
12 (6)
20 (15)
8 (9)
E LewisKU Carty
8 (13)
26 (32)
10 (19)
SD HopeKU Carty
31 (44)
55* (69)
22 (25)
View more stats
Match details
Castle Avenue, Dublin
TossIreland, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4875
Match days23 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
Roly Black
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
Language
English
Scoring Breakdown
West IndiesWest Indies
IrelandIreland
55/2
Power Play
-
44/0
Middle Overs
-
-
Sixes
-
13
Fours
-
52
Runs In Boundaries
-
24%
Dot ball percentage
-
10
Extras conceded
-
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
BA King
caught89
E Lewis
caught2019
KU Carty
not out3244
SD Hope
not out3144
Extras(lb 4, w 6)
Total101(2 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>