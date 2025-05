In the opening match of the series in Galle, India needed only 153 to win with nine wickets in hand at the start of the fourth day. A rearguard by Dinesh Chandimal , who followed up his 59 in the first innings with a 162 not out in the second, had given Sri Lanka a second-innings total of 367, and set India a target of 176 - they had taken a sizeable first-innings lead.