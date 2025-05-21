Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies ODIs due to thumb injury

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's Metro Bank ODI series against West Indies next week, and could be in doubt for a proposed return to red-ball action for England Lions next month, after sustaining a right-thumb injury during his IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals.

Archer first sustained the injury while fielding during Rajasthan's one-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 4. Although it initially appeared to be a minor issue, further assessments revealed ligament damage, and following the suspension of the tournament earlier this month, he did not return to India for this week's resumption.

He had initially been named in England's 16-man squad for the ODI series that begins at Edgbaston on May 29, but will now be reassessed by the England medical team over the coming fortnight to determine when he may return to action.

Lancashire's left-arm seamer Luke Wood, who had already been named instead of Archer for the T20I series that follows in June, has been added to the squad in his place. Wood has played two previous ODIs in 2022-23, but has yet to take a wicket in the format.

Archer's omission from the T20I series had pointed to his probable inclusion in the second of England Lions' two four-day matches against India that serve as warm-up matches next month's five-Test series.

The first, at Canterbury from May 30-June 2, runs concurrently with the ODI series, but the second, at Northampton from June 6-9, had been a realistic target for Archer, and could have constituted a first first-class appearance in more than four years, since a one-off appearance for Sussex versus Kent in May 2021.

England's selectors have subsequently named an initial 15-man squad for the two Lions matches , to be captained by Somerset's James Rew and with the notable inclusion of Chris Woakes for his first matches of the season. There is scope to add further names to the mix, including Archer and Ben Stokes, who may seek further game-time in his return from hamstring surgery.