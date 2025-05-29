Matches (4)
England vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Birmingham, ENG vs WI, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Birmingham, May 29, 2025, West Indies tour of England
England FlagEngland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
7 M • 465 Runs • 66.43 Avg • 114.25 SR
JE Root
6 M • 337 Runs • 56.17 Avg • 92.32 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 657 Runs • 93.86 Avg • 101.23 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 382 Runs • 54.57 Avg • 89.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 40.46 SR
J Overton
4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 36 SR
MW Forde
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 27 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 32.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4880
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days29 May 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
England
Martin Saggers
TV Umpire
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Reserve Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
