England vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Birmingham, ENG vs WI, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
L
L
L
West Indies
W
W
L
NR
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 465 Runs • 66.43 Avg • 114.25 SR
ENG6 M • 337 Runs • 56.17 Avg • 92.32 SR
WI10 M • 657 Runs • 93.86 Avg • 101.23 SR
WI10 M • 382 Runs • 54.57 Avg • 89.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 40.46 SR
ENG4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 36 SR
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 27 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 32.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 42 balls remaining)
06-Nov-2024
England won by 5 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
02-Nov-2024
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 55 balls remaining) (DLS method)
31-Oct-2024
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)
09-Dec-2023
England won by 6 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)
06-Dec-2023
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4880
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|29 May 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Match Coverage
Keacy Carty: 'I'm not just proud to be here, it's time to be impactful'
West Indies batter arrives in form and in a mood to repay the faith put in him by his island of St Maarten
Brook starts out with precious little wins for England
New white-ball captain prepares to turn team's results around in first assignment at the helm