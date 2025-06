How many bowlers have taken over 150 IPL wickets?

There's even been an instance in a men's T20I : when West Indies struggled to 125 for 9 against New Zealand in Kingston in 2022, the highest score came from Obed McCoy at No. 11. There are two other borderline cases: Rwanda's 115 against Malawi in Kigali in 2021 included 20s from No. 9 Zappy Bimenyimana and Pankaj Vekaria at No. 11. And when Afghanistan were skittled for 116 by Pakistan in Sharjah in 2023, the highest score was 21 from Azmatullah Omarzai at No. 11 - but a batter had retired hurt earlier, and a concussion substitute came in after Omarzai at No. 12!