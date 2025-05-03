Matches (14)
RCB vs CSK, 52nd Match at Bengaluru, IPL, May 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

52nd Match (N), Bengaluru, May 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Kohli
10 M • 443 Runs • 63.29 Avg • 138.87 SR
PD Salt
9 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 168.3 SR
S Dube
10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 132.62 SR
R Ravindra
8 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 128.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JR Hazlewood
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 12.27 SR
KH Pandya
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.63 Econ • 14.76 SR
Noor Ahmad
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 14 SR
KK Ahmed
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 15.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
CSK
Player
Role
Rajat Patidar (c)
Top order Batter
Abhinandan Singh 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Manoj Bhandage 
Allrounder
Swastik Chikara 
Batter
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
Bowler
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Mohit Rathee 
Allrounder
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Krunal Pandya 
Allrounder
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Swapnil Singh 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days03 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MI1174141.274
RCB1073140.521
PBKS1063130.199
GT963120.748
DC1064120.362
LSG105510-0.325
KKR104590.271
RR11386-0.780
SRH9366-1.103
CSK10284-1.211
