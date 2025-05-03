Matches (14)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
RCB vs CSK, 52nd Match at Bengaluru, IPL, May 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
52nd Match (N), Bengaluru, May 03, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RCB Win & Bat
CSK Win & Bat
RCB Win & Bowl
CSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB
W
L
W
W
W
CSK
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 443 Runs • 63.29 Avg • 138.87 SR
RCB9 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 168.3 SR
CSK10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 132.62 SR
CSK8 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 128.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 12.27 SR
RCB10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.63 Econ • 14.76 SR
CSK10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 14 SR
CSK10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 15.28 SR
Squad
RCB
CSK
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|03 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English