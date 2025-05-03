Live Report - Unchanged CSK bowl; Hazlewood out injured

Getty Images

“I would say one team that, historically, I’ve felt we’ve had the most intense games with is Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. Because in Chennai, of course, there are Chennai fans—it’s just yellow and CSK fans everywhere. But to play against CSK in Bengaluru is something else, because a lot of Chennai fans come to Bengaluru. CSK fans travel in huge numbers, so they buy tickets very early and take over a section of the stadium. So, there’s an intense atmosphere inside the stadium in Bengaluru when playing against CSK. And then, obviously, the game also gets very intense and competitive. That environment is the most exciting I’ve been a part of.”

This was Virat Kohli not long ago describing how he felt playing a RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru. The atmosphere as things stand, feels electric. Yes, the crowd is mostly filled with red shirts, but there are a lot of CSK fans as well in the stadium. Generally, when the crowd goes Aaaarceeebeee here, the voice echoes; this evening it's being followed by CSK chants. And, loudly.

Jacob Bethell has started well, slamming Khaleel Ahmed for three back-to-back fours. Kohli finally gets the strike in the second over and is off the mark with a quick single. Bethell then goes one better in Khaleel's second over thumping a pull over deep midwicket for six. Kohli also gets his six meter running lacing a thunderous pull over fine leg which has brought the house down before whipping Khaleel for a six over deep square leg. WOWZA!

RCB have raced to 35 for 0 after three overs