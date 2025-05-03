Live Report - Unchanged CSK bowl; Hazlewood out injured

Live
Live Report - Unchanged CSK bowl; Hazlewood out injuredBy Ashish Pant
A nasty collision
Matheesha Pathirana and Ravindra Jadeja and the former is lying flat on his back. Jacob Bethell finally plays a false shot with the ball spooning straight up off the leading edge. Jadeja hares after it from backward point, Pathirana hares in from the deep. Both collide and the catch goes down. Pathirana seems to be hit on the face. The physio runs out. Good thing is that Pathirana is up but he is walking very gingerly towards the dugout. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the sub
RCB off to a flyer in Bengaluru
“I would say one team that, historically, I’ve felt we’ve had the most intense games with is Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. Because in Chennai, of course, there are Chennai fans—it’s just yellow and CSK fans everywhere. But to play against CSK in Bengaluru is something else, because a lot of Chennai fans come to Bengaluru. CSK fans travel in huge numbers, so they buy tickets very early and take over a section of the stadium. So, there’s an intense atmosphere inside the stadium in Bengaluru when playing against CSK. And then, obviously, the game also gets very intense and competitive. That environment is the most exciting I’ve been a part of.”
This was Virat Kohli not long ago describing how he felt playing a RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru. The atmosphere as things stand, feels electric. Yes, the crowd is mostly filled with red shirts, but there are a lot of CSK fans as well in the stadium. Generally, when the crowd goes Aaaarceeebeee here, the voice echoes; this evening it's being followed by CSK chants. And, loudly.
Jacob Bethell has started well, slamming Khaleel Ahmed for three back-to-back fours. Kohli finally gets the strike in the second over and is off the mark with a quick single. Bethell then goes one better in Khaleel's second over thumping a pull over deep midwicket for six. Kohli also gets his six meter running lacing a thunderous pull over fine leg which has brought the house down before whipping Khaleel for a six over deep square leg. WOWZA!
RCB have raced to 35 for 0 after three overs
Big blow for RCB
A couple of interesting pointers from the toss. Josh Hazlewood's injury will definitely be a talking point. He has the purple cap, has been relentless across phases and has been quite effective at home. He was walking very gingerly all along, though it remains unclear what his injury is. The other thing is Phil Salt remains unavailable. He missed RCB's last game due to illness and is yet to recover. Hardly surprising that CSK remains unchanged.
RCB will likely bring in Suyash Sharma for Devdutt Padikkal when they bowl, while Shivam Dube should come in as the Impact Player for Khaleel Ahmed.
MS Dhoni wins the toss; CSK will bowl
Huge cheers for MS Dhoni as he walks out for the toss. He was casually warming up with a game of football not long ago. Time for the toss. Rajat Patidar has the coin, MS Dhoni calls correctly and CSK will bowl. Same team for CSK, while Ngidi comes in for Hazlewood.
RCB: Virat Kohli, Bethell, Padikkal, Patidar (capt), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
Impact players: Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone
CSK: Ayush Mhatre, Shaikh Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (capt and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleed Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact players: Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Pitch Report: Equidistant square boundaries - 64m to each side, with a 73m hit straight down the ground, when bowling from the South End. Pitch no.7 is being used, where 200 has already been scored this season. Shane Watson says the pitch looks nice and it feels drier than usual, with lesser grass covering. There may not be as much tennis-ball bounce and the ball might come on truer, with the batters being able to trust the bounce more. Watson says he will not be surprised if the team batting first puts up a big total.
How's the weather in Bengaluru?
Bright and clear! It was a very hot afternoon earlier today, which generally means evening rains but so far the weather has held well. No signs of rain as yet, though the forecast does have some rain around 9pm local time.
Meanwhile, all signs point to Josh Hazlewood missing this game. He walked in very gingerly into the field, and has hardly done any warm-ups or bowled. He is chatting with Freddie Wilde, the team analyst. Lungi Ngidi has marked his run-up as well. How bug a blow will that be if Hazlewood pulls up unfit!
It's Kohli vs Dhoni in Bengaluru
There shouldn't be any craze for this game, right? Chennai Super Kings are eliminated, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fairly comfortably placed with 14 points. Not much riding on this fixture, yeah? Her's what happening at the venue right now.
The street outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been packed for at least two and a half hours before the start of the game. A lot of red shirts, plenty of yellow shirts as well, with a lot of banter going on. The metro I usually take to the stadium is generally filled with red shirts. There was an equal amount of yellow as well, this evening.
The stands have started to fill up from 5.30pm, at least two hours before the start of play. And are currently almost full. Generally when the crowd goes Aaaarceeebeee here, the voice echoes; this evening it's being followed by CSK chants.
So, if you think this game does not hold much importance. Think again!
