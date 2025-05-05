Arshdeep moves to No. 3 on Purple Cap list after three-for against LSG

Arshdeep Singh's superb spell against LSG has taken him to No.3 in the Purple Cap list. He registered superb figures of 3 for 16 from his four overs to help PBKS seal a 37-run win in Dharamsala, and he now has 16 wickets in 11 matches this season.
Gujarat Titans' (GT) Prasidh Krishna continues to lead the table with 19 wickets from ten games, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Josh Hazlewood is second with 18 wickets.
There are two other players on 16 wickets along with Arshdeep - CSK's Noor Ahmad and Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult. But Arshdeep remains above them despite having the same number of wickets because of his superior average. Another player to move up the Purple Cap table after the double-header was KKR's Varun Chakravarthy, who is now on 15 wickets following his 2 for 32 against RR.
While the Orange Cap top three remains unchanged from Saturday, there's a new name in the fourth position. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved up to No. 4 with 473 runs following his 34 off 21 balls against KKR.
Another player to have made some gains is PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh, who went past Nicholas Pooran to move to No. 7. His 91 off 48 balls took his tally to 437 runs in 11 games. LSG's Pooran, who was on top of the batting charts in the first half of the tournament, has fallen behind after average returns in the last few games and is now at No. 8.