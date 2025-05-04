Matches (13)
KKR vs RR, 53rd Match at Kolkata, IPL, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
53rd Match (D/N), Eden Gardens, May 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KKR
W
L
L
NR
W
RR
L
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KKR10 M • 297 Runs • 37.13 Avg • 149.24 SR
9 M • 241 Runs • 40.17 Avg • 146.95 SR
10 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 156.42 SR
RR10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 159.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 18 SR
KKR9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 15.75 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 22.5 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
KKR
RR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|04 May 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
