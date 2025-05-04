Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)

KKR vs RR, 53rd Match at Kolkata, IPL, May 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

53rd Match (D/N), Eden Gardens, May 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
7
Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders
1045190.271
8
Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals
113806-0.780
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AM Rahane
10 M • 297 Runs • 37.13 Avg • 149.24 SR
A Raghuvanshi
9 M • 241 Runs • 40.17 Avg • 146.95 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 156.42 SR
R Parag
10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 159.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 18 SR
VG Arora
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 15.75 SR
JC Archer
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 22.5 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
KKR
RR
Player
Role
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days04 May 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

GT's Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna lead IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables

There are three Gujarat Titans players in the top four highest run-getters at this stage, with Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill joining Sai Sudharsan

Powerplay malfunction puts SRH on the brink

Their bowling issues haven't been spoken about quite as much as their batting woes, but they may have played just as big a role in the predicament they find themselves in

Prasidh: 'My control over lengths has been good'

Shubman Gill hailed Gujarat Titans' bowling riches after the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rain threat hangs over RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru

There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, and wet weather had also interrupted the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the game

Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan leave SRH on the brink of elimination

Each of SRH's remaining games is a must-win affair, but still no guarantee to take them to playoffs

