Live Report: Narine falls early after KKR choose to bat

Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata's captain and their best batter this year, was fit after a finger injury during the last game and won the toss for his side. They chose to bat first, citing dryness in the pitch. Rahane said that in the afternoon game, a dry pitch can only be expected to deteriorate and not improve for batting.

The build-up of KKR's team suggested they expected spin to be effective. Moeen Ali replaced Rovman Powell, and Ramandeep Singh made a comeback. However, left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was left out for Ramandeep. Harshit Rana was the likely Impact Player.

Rajasthan Royals were still without regular captain Sanju Samson. Riyan Parag, the captain in Samson's absence, said he wasn't even sure what to do should he win the toss. He was clearer with the team changes. They welcomed back Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed then last game with a niggle, but then they lost former KKR man Nitish Rana to a niggle. Kunal Rathore came in for Rana while Hasaranga replaced Kumar Kartikeya. To keep the overseas limit intact, Fazalhaq Farooqi had to make way for Yudhvir Singh. Shubham Dubey was expected to come in as the Impact Player.

RR were already knocked out of the tournament, but KKR still had a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 4 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Moeen Ali, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player list Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

Rajasthan Royals 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 3 Kunal Rathore, 4 Riyan Parag (capt.), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Yudhvir Singh, 11 Akash Madhwal