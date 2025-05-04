Live Report: Narine falls early after KKR choose to bat

Live
Live Report: Narine falls early after KKR choose to batBy Sidharth Monga
Rahane's challenge
122 Ajinkya Rahane's strike rate against spin this IPL as opposed to 174 against pace. Plus he has got out to spin six times. And now he is getting a lot of spin
Theekshana gets Gurbaz: 69 for 2 in 7.3
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has shown great intent but he hasn't quite enjoyed great results. The good thing is, he keeps attacking. He sweeps Wanindu Hasaranga for two fours in the seventh over, but a hard slog-sweep off Maheesh Theekshana in the eighth over lands straight into the laop of deep midwicket. Gone for 35 off 25.
Powerplay belongs to KKR: 56 for 1 in 6
Despite the early loss of Sunil Narine to an offcutter from Yudhvir Singh, KKR have reached 56 for 1 by the end of the powerplay. On a pitch expected to slow further down - and we saw signs of a slow surface already - this is a good start. Ajinkya Rahane continues to show good touch - he is 18 off 8 - even as Rahamnullah Gurbaz's attempts to hit hard yield mixed results.
KKR bat, Moeen comes back
Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata's captain and their best batter this year, was fit after a finger injury during the last game and won the toss for his side. They chose to bat first, citing dryness in the pitch. Rahane said that in the afternoon game, a dry pitch can only be expected to deteriorate and not improve for batting.
The build-up of KKR's team suggested they expected spin to be effective. Moeen Ali replaced Rovman Powell, and Ramandeep Singh made a comeback. However, left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was left out for Ramandeep. Harshit Rana was the likely Impact Player.
Rajasthan Royals were still without regular captain Sanju Samson. Riyan Parag, the captain in Samson's absence, said he wasn't even sure what to do should he win the toss. He was clearer with the team changes. They welcomed back Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed then last game with a niggle, but then they lost former KKR man Nitish Rana to a niggle. Kunal Rathore came in for Rana while Hasaranga replaced Kumar Kartikeya. To keep the overseas limit intact, Fazalhaq Farooqi had to make way for Yudhvir Singh. Shubham Dubey was expected to come in as the Impact Player.
RR were already knocked out of the tournament, but KKR still had a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.
Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 4 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Moeen Ali, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player list Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
Rajasthan Royals 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 3 Kunal Rathore, 4 Riyan Parag (capt.), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Yudhvir Singh, 11 Akash Madhwal
Impact Player list Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kwena Maphaka
Conditions report
There is a big bias in square boundaries: 66m to 60m. Eoin Morgan says there are dry spots standing out on the Eden Gardens pitch. He still says the pitch shouldn't break up, and should be good for batting. Still, it looks like a surface that Narine and Varun should enjoy.
Ajinkya Rahane is fit and is walking out for the toss with Riyan Parag, which means Sanju Samson is still not fit.
KKR's qualification scenarios
Played: 10, Points: 9, NRR: 0.271 Remaining matches: RR (h), CSK (h), SRH (a), RCB (a)
The win against DC has kept KKR in contention for a top-four finish. But with only nine points from ten games so far, the maximum they can finish on is 17. As mentioned earlier, it's possible for five teams to finish on 18 or more points, which means even their best in the last four matches might not be enough for KKR to earn a place in the playoffs. As with PBKS, 15 points will give KKR a chance, but 13 will eliminate them.
KKR look for playoffs push...
... And RR look for a party to spoil.
This is Rajasthan Royals' first match after it became impossible for them to qualify for the playoffs. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, though, are alive in the tournament. If only only just. They have 9 points from 10 matches. If they can get to 17, they will have a decent chance to get in.
With three clear laggards this year, points needed to qualify will rise so 15 might not be enough. Nor do KKR want to join this list of laggards so soon.
Welcome to the Live Report
