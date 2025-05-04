Rinku under injury cloud after saving the day for KKR in the field

He first scored an unbeaten 19 off 6 balls as KKR took 22 off the final over of their innings to post a total of 206 for 4. Then, when RR needed 22 off the last six balls of the chase, Rinku made a couple of critical saves. Off the first ball of the 20th over, he ran to his right at deep cover and dived full length to deny Jofra Archer a boundary, after which he was seen limping while holding the region near his right groin.

With RR needing three runs off the last ball - two to take the game into a Super Over - Shubham Dubey dug out a yorker from Vaibhav Arora towards mid-off. Rinku charged in from his position on the long-off boundary, collected the ball, and threw it on the bounce to Arora, who ran out the diving Archer to seal a one-run win. Rinku was originally placed at long-on but was moved to long-off by captain Ajinkya Rahane just before that ball.

Vaibhav Arora ran out Jofra Archer off the final ball • AFP/Getty Images

"[The diving effort on 19.1] was very important because everyone in India knows that the outfield here is very fast," Rinku told the broadcaster after the match. "So you have to react accordingly. Once the field restrictions are lifted after the powerplay, I field outside the 30-yard circle. I enjoy my fielding a lot. And to be honest, I like fielding more than batting."

ESPNcricinfo TimeOut expert Ambati Rayudu said Rinku always had his eyes on the ball and was impressed by the way he picked it up: "That was a great pick-up. The ball wobbled just before his hands but his eyes were stuck to the ball. So, it was a very good pick-up."

With KKR needing to win every game to have a realistic chance of making the playoffs, they put on a strong fielding performance while defending 206. In the first over of RR's chase, Rahane ran backward from midwicket and took a diving catch to dismiss Vaibhav Suryavanshi despite having stitches on the webbing of his right hand, which was heavily bandaged.

"Fielding is the factor where you can control as a unit," he said after KKR moved to sixth place on the points table. "If you can save 10 or 12 runs in the field, that's a bonus. That's what we decided - let's give our best in the field, bowlers are doing their job anyway. It is all about if you can take one or two brilliant catches, stop a couple of runs, and in the end that was the difference."