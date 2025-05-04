Riyan Parag becomes first batter in IPL to hit six sixes off successive balls

Riyan Parag

Chasing 207, RR were 102 for 5 in 12 overs. Shimron Hetmyer took a single off the first ball of the 13th, bowled by Moeen Ali, to bring Parag on strike. Parag deposited the next four deliveries over either the long-on or square-leg boundary. Trying to get away from Parag's hitting arc, Moeen ended up bowling a wide next up. There was no respite, though, as Parag launched the next delivery over long-off. In the next over, Hetmyer once again took a single first ball, and Parag reverse-swept Varun Chakravarthy over backward point to make it six sixes in a row. RR, though, lost the match by one run.

Chris Gayle

Gayle was on a sedate 41 off 36 balls with Royal Challengers Bengaluru chasing 183 against Pune Warriors. With their required rate ballooning to 13.37 after 12 overs, something had to give. Saurabh Tiwary took a single off the first ball off legspinner Rahul Sharma and watched Gayle smash the next five balls for five sixes. After three sixes, Rahul went around the wicket but it made no difference. Gayle fell for 81 off 48 but RCB sealed the win off the final delivery of the match.

Kieron Pollard

MI needed 62 from four overs when Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Cameron White gave the ball to Thisara Perera. Rohit Sharma hit the first ball for a six and took a single off the second. Pollard then went 4, 6, 6, 6, making it a 29-run over. Amit Mishra bowled the next over. After a single off the first ball, Pollard was back on strike, and hit the next two balls for two more sixes. A dot later, Mishra bowled a waist-high no-ball; Pollard dispatched that too for a six, making it 40 off eight balls. MI finished the chase with three balls to spare.

