Road to IPL 2025 playoffs: what do the teams need to do from here on?

Forty-nine matches into IPL 2025, only one team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. ESPNcricinfo runs the rule over each team in contention, in terms of where they are currently and what they need to do to make sure of qualification.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Played: 10, Points: 14, NRR: 0.521

Remaining matches: CSK (h), LSG (a), SRH (h), KKR (h)

RCB are sitting pretty on 14 points, but might be a way off the qualification cutoff, which is likely to become higher in a season where the gap between the top five and the bottom three is huge. After 49 matches, it's possible for as many as seven teams to finish on 16 or more points, and for five teams to get to 18 or more. For RCB to be absolutely sure of qualification, they need to get to 20. On the other hand, if other results go their way, RCB can even qualify with 14 points without net run-rates coming into play.

As if sitting on top of the points table isn't enough, two of RCB's last four matches are against CSK and SRH, two of the poorest teams this season. They also have three home games to go, though that isn't necessarily an advantage, given that they are six wins out of six in away games, and only one out of four at home.

Punjab Kings Played: 10, Points: 13, NRR: 0.199

Remaining matches: LSG (h), DC (h), MI (h), RR (a)

PBKS have lost only one of their last five games, winning three and gaining one point through a washout against KKR. As things stand, six teams can finish on 17 or more points, which means PBKS need to win three of their four remaining games to be certain of qualifying. Fifteen points will give them a chance, too, though they'll be left depending on other results, but 13 will eliminate them.

Mumbai Indians Played: 10, Points: 12, NRR: 0.889

Remaining matches: RR (a), GT (h), PBKS (a), DC (h)

With five wins in a row, MI are on course to finish among the top four. Not only do they have momentum on their side, they also have the best NRR among all teams, which could come in handy.

As in the case of RCB, MI, too, can make it without NRR even if they finish on 14, depending on other results and which team they beat for their seventh win. They could also be among five teams with 18 or more, which is where the run rates could help them qualify provided they stay ahead of the others on that parameter. MI also have two home games in hand, which could be crucial given that they have won four out of five at home so far, the most by any team.

Gujarat Titans Played: 9, Points: 12, NRR: 0.748

Remaining matches: SRH (h), MI (a), DC (a), LSG (h), CSK (h)

GT are also on ten points, but they have a game in hand, having played only nine so far. They also have an excellent NRR of 0.748, second only to MI's 0.889. Wins in each of their three home matches - against SRH, LSG and CSK - should assure them a place in the playoffs, since they already have a healthy NRR. Given that they have a 3-1 win-loss record in Ahmedabad, they will be targeting the points at home, especially since two of those matches are against the bottom-placed teams on the table.

Delhi Capitals Played: 10, Points: 12, NRR: 0.362

Remaining matches: SRH (a), PBKS (a), GT (h), MI (a)

From five wins in six matches, DC have slipped to six in ten. Three losses in their last four games have pushed them down to fifth on the points table, which is why they will probably welcome the five-day break before their next match, away against SRH. DC have also won three out of four away games, compared to only three out of six at home, so they may not mind playing three of their last four at away venues. Like with other teams, they are not safe on 18 points, but neither are they out on 14.

Lucknow Super Giants Played: 10, Points: 10, NRR: -0.325

Remaining matches: PBKS (a), RCB (h), GT (a), SRH (h)

Like DC, LSG have also lost three of their last four, and are stuck in the middle of the table with ten points in ten games, two points fewer than DC. Three of LSG's four remaining matches are against teams in the top four, and to make matters worse for them, their NRR of -0.325 is the poorest among the teams in the top seven. Sixteen points will give them a chance, but even 18 doesn't guarantee qualification at the moment.

Kolkata Knight Riders Played: 10, Points: 9, NRR: 0.271

Remaining matches: RR (h), CSK (h), SRH (a), RCB (a)

The win against DC has kept KKR in contention for a top-four finish. But with only nine points from ten games so far, the maximum they can finish on is 17. As mentioned earlier, it's possible for five teams to finish on 18 or more points, which means even their best in the last four matches might not be enough for KKR to earn a place in the playoffs. As with PBKS, 15 points will KKR a chance, but 13 will eliminate them.

Rajasthan Royals Played: 10, Points: 6, NRR: -0.349

Remaining matches: MI (h), KKR (a), CSK (a), PBKS (h)

RR's extremely slender hopes of qualifying depend on them winning every game and finishing on 14 points, and then praying that several other results go their way, so that they are fighting on NRR with other team(s) for the fourth spot.

Sunrisers Hyderbad Played: 9, Points: 6, NRR: -1.103

Remaining matches: GT (a), DC (h), KKR (h), RCB (a), LSG (a)